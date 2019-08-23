Lsv Asset Management Decreased Rudolph Technologies (RTEC) Stake by $860,200 as Market Valuation Rose; Dodge & Cox Lifted Metlife (MET) Holding by $12.07 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in Rudolph Technologies Inc. (RTEC) by 36.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 39,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 68,400 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, down from 107,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Rudolph Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $697.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.08% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $22.4. About 92,647 shares traded. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) has declined 6.37% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RTEC News: 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 51c; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 17/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference May 23; 22/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – RUDOLPH TECHNOLOGIES INC RTEC.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $33; 20/04/2018 DJ Rudolph Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTEC); 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q EPS 47c; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 45c; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Rev $73.1M; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $75M-$81M

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 0.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 287,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 46.43M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 billion, up from 46.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $44.85. About 5.60M shares traded or 16.31% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 25/04/2018 – TRADING ACTIVITY LEGAL; COULD VIOLATE SPIRIT OF ETHICS RULES -GOVT ETHICS EXPERTS; 21/05/2018 – METLIFE, JOHN BUCK & GOLUB REPORT FACEBOOK LEASE OF PARK TOWER; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Completes Merger of General American Life, Metropolitan Tower Life; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES BILL O’DONNELL AS U.S. CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Rates MetLife’s Preferred Stock Issuance ‘BBB’; 30/03/2018 – METLIFE – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER INSURANCE SOLUTIONS TO TRAVELLERS THROUGH TENCENT’S WESURE ONLINE INSURANCE PLATFORM; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s PNB revives plan to list life cover arm – Economic Times; 01/05/2018 – MetLife finance chief leaves after reserves debacle; 02/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches $2.9 Billion of Global Agricultural Mortgage Production for 2017; 16/03/2018 – KBC GROEP NV KBC.BR – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF METLIFE’S 40% STAKE IN UBB-METLIFE JOINT VENTURE (BULGARIA)

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 61,335 shares to 768,690 shares, valued at $63.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 891,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126.66M shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,300 were accumulated by Oarsman. The Australia-based Westpac Bk Corporation has invested 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 640,450 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 1.10 million shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability reported 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 15,824 were reported by Profund Ltd Limited Liability Company. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.07% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 109,000 shares. Blume Capital Management has 112,529 shares. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd invested 0.15% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Griffin Asset Management Inc reported 58,081 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 178,749 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Hartford Financial Management invested 0% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Diligent Invsts Limited holds 21,557 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 0.06% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Franklin Street Advisors Nc owns 0.03% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 5,692 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold RTEC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 28.37 million shares or 1.24% less from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust owns 0% invested in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) for 429,426 shares. Tanaka Mngmt holds 3.31% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) or 48,199 shares. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Llc reported 21,123 shares. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 39,653 shares or 0% of the stock. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 89,994 shares. The New York-based Qs Invsts Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 143,295 shares stake. Mason Street Ltd Com holds 0% or 9,926 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Incorporated accumulated 14,065 shares. Granahan Mngmt Ma reported 0.32% stake. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested in 77,546 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability has 160,200 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Riverhead Mgmt Lc owns 7,952 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 97,409 shares.