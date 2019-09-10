Lsv Asset Management Decreased Its Alaska Air Group (ALK) Stake by $336,000 as Stock Price Rose; Enbridge (ENB) Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Has Trimmed Stake as Stock Price Declined

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 53.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 10,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 9,476 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $344,000, down from 20,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $34.65. About 1.63M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – UNDER TERMS , CPPIB WILL FUND ITS 49 PERCENT PRO-RATA SHARE OF REMAINING CONSTRUCTION CAPITAL REQUIRED TO COMPLETE HOHE SEE PROJECTS; 18/05/2018 – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – BOARD ESTABLISHED CONFLICTS COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO REVIEW AND CONSIDER PROPOSAL FROM ENBRIDGE INC; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt: Enbridge Inc. Offered to Buy Out Co; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets in North America and Europe; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LOOKING FOR EN BLOC SALE ON CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS; 16/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Straits investigation continues with anticipated launch of underwater vehicles to inspect ATC, Enbridge lines; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces Simplification Of Corporate Structure With Proposals To Acquire All Of The Outstanding Sponsored Vehicle Equity Securities; 15/03/2018 – Enbridge Moves Closer to Giving Oil Sands Some Pipeline Relief; 25/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO – COMPLETES INITIAL ASSESSMENT OF RECOMMENDATIONS OF MINNESOTA ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE ON LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROJECT; 17/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Schuette: Vanenkevort Tug and Barge Faces Legal Action for Dragging Anchor Across ATC, Enbridge Lines in Straits

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 462,390 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.95M, down from 468,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $65.06. About 447,852 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Sees 1Q Effective Tax Rate About 26%, Full-Year Rate About 25%; 24/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines merged with Virgin America in December 2016; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group February Load Factor 79.4%; 15/05/2018 – Correct: Alaska Air Sees FY18 Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.51c-8.56c, Up About 3.5%; 09/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines narrowly edged out Delta to top the Annual Airline Quality rating; 04/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines Migrates Virgin Amer Into Their Sabre Passenger Services System; 24/04/2018 – Southwest, Alaska Airlines, JetBlue Lead Airlines in Customer Satisfaction, ACSI Data Show; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q EPS 3c; 22/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR NOT CONSIDERING GIVING UP DALLAS LOVE FIELD GATES

Analysts await Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 13.61% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.91 per share. ALK’s profit will be $253.22 million for 7.50 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Alaska Air Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bank invested 0% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). First Interstate Bancorp accumulated 345 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.04% or 126,484 shares in its portfolio. Agf Invests Inc accumulated 1.26 million shares. Monetary Mngmt Gru reported 0.35% stake. Principal Fincl Group holds 0.11% or 2.06M shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Parametric Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Eqis Cap Mgmt has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). 598,016 were accumulated by Massachusetts Financial Ma. Aviva Plc owns 123,620 shares. Raymond James And Assocs has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Maverick Capital accumulated 114,350 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker accumulated 16 shares or 0% of the stock.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. by 64,718 shares to 4.84 million shares, valued at $106.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Src Energy Inc. by 200,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Louisiana (NYSE:LPX).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuvasive Inc (Prn) by 2.00 million shares to 9.22M shares, valued at $10.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,798 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $690.77 million for 24.75 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.