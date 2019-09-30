Lsv Asset Management Cut The Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Holding by $9.23 Million; Stock Value Declined; As Bank Of America (BAC) Market Value Rose, High Pointe Capital Management Boosted by $377,160 Its Position

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) by 42.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 307,597 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The institutional investor held 412,648 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.54M, down from 720,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in The Greenbrier Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $972.56M market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $29.94. About 243,060 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 04/04/2018 – Arkansas Agr Dep: Arkansas Forestry Commission Quarterly Board Meeting, Greenbrier; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Net $61.6M; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER – DUMPING PRACTICES IN CHINA, UNFAIR SUBSIDIZED INVESTMENTS BY STATE-OWNED COS NEED TO BE CONTROLLED AND TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS DOING THAT; 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EPS $1.91; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – MARTIN GRAHAM ASSUMES EXPANDED ROLE OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GMO INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS AND GLOBAL ENGINEERING; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 EPS $5 Including a 2Q Benefit of 89c From U.S. Tax Act and a Lower Tax Rate Going Forward; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 9% TO $0.25 PER SHARE

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 18.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 13,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 86,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.52 million, up from 73,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 41.35 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Noninterest Expense Fell 1% to $13.9B; 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS TO OPEN 600 MORE MERRILL EDGE INVESTMENT CENTERS; 28/05/2018 – BOFA EMEA INFRA HEAD CHRYSSICOPOULOS IS SAID TO BE LEAVING; 15/05/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Net Interest Income Rose 5% to $11.6B; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy VICI Properties, Sell BofA in Financials: 13F; 16/03/2018 – BofA’s European Banking President Wilmot-Sitwell Departs Firm; 23/05/2018 – NXT-ID Announces Issuance of US Patent for IoT Device Collaboration; 20/03/2018 – The Morning Risk Report: BofA Whistlebowers Win Record Awards

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Bank of America plans to expand customer-loyalty program after initial success – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 27, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Buy Bank of America Stock as an Investment in Innovation – Investorplace.com” published on September 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BofA “doing OK” in Q3 – Montag – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Federal regulators reveal investigation of Bank of America for possible unauthorized accounts – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Great Warren Buffett Stocks to Hold Through the Next Recession – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93 million and $71.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airlns Co (NYSE:LUV) by 7,390 shares to 6,010 shares, valued at $305,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sonata Group holds 0.15% or 7,588 shares in its portfolio. Dumont Blake Invest Advsr Lc reported 15,485 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Everence Cap Management holds 0.9% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 188,750 shares. Delphi Ma has invested 0.53% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.24% or 2,465 shares. Peapack Gladstone holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 302,016 shares. Cls Llc reported 63,830 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Zacks Investment stated it has 631,854 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 40,986 shares. Redwood Mngmt Ltd holds 0.3% or 150,000 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 28,644 shares. Chemical Retail Bank accumulated 87,666 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Shell Asset Mgmt Communications holds 0.71% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 1.10 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested in 0.38% or 16.05 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GBX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 27.61 million shares or 8.71% less from 30.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.01% or 16,900 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James & reported 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Pinebridge Invs Lp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Germany-based Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Ltd holds 0.02% or 193,542 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of America De accumulated 215,830 shares or 0% of the stock. The New York-based Mutual Of America Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Polaris Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.1% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Moreover, Wells Fargo & Company Mn has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Swiss Financial Bank reported 60,200 shares stake. State Street Corp reported 1.02M shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). California Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 57,034 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 24,082 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon owns 0.01% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 1.22M shares.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68 billion and $62.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walker & Dunlop Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 57,700 shares to 241,200 shares, valued at $12.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation by 108,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT).