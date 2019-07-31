Lsv Asset Management Cut Position in Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) by $6.90 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Shareholder Brown Advisory Securities Has Raised Cvs Health (CVS) Position

Brown Advisory Securities Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 9.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc bought 8,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 93,580 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05M, up from 85,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $56.36. About 2.62 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as President of CVS Caremark; 03/05/2018 – CVS Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – The CVS-Aetna deal marked the beginning of a wave of health-care deals, including Albertsons’s proposed acquisition Rite Aid and Cigna’s plan to buy Express Scripts; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH ANNOUNCES ACTION TO RESOLVE SHAREHOLDER SUIT; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health To Initiate Trial Of Home Dialysis Device As Part Of New Kidney Disease Initiative — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group forecast; 20/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES DERICA W. RICE AS PRESIDENT OF CVS CAREMARK; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better lnform Pharmacy Choices; 02/05/2018 – CVS: Moving Forward on Regulatory, Integration Planning Fronts on Aetna Deal; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Citing PBM Concerns, Crawford Urges Review of CVS/Aetna Merger

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 84,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.33M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.88M, down from 2.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $86.89. About 549,644 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 20.47% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.59; 14/03/2018 Skyworks et al. to Benefit as IoT Becomes ‘IoX,’ Says Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 21/04/2018 – DJ Skyworks Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWKS); 23/03/2018 – Skyworks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Rev $913.4M; 06/04/2018 – JOHN CHEVEDDEN URGES SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RATIFICATION OF SPECIAL MEETING PROVISIONS PROPOSAL ‘DO-NOTHING MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL’; 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS -EXPECTS RESUMPTION OF SEQUENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH IN SEPTEMBER QUARTER WITH SUSTAINED MOMENTUM INTO DECEMBER PERIOD- CFO, CONF CALL; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60 million and $425.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3,494 shares to 2,738 shares, valued at $531,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IXUS) by 25,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,891 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800. AGUIRRE FERNANDO also bought $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. The insider MERLO LARRY J sold 166,368 shares worth $10.73M. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 22.44% or $0.35 from last year’s $1.56 per share. SWKS’s profit will be $208.97M for 17.95 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by Skyworks Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.37% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $403,850 activity. The insider GAMMEL PETER L sold 1,915 shares worth $160,688.