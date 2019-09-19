Lsv Asset Management Cut Its Holding in Huntsman (HUN) by $5.81 Million; As Landstar Sys (LSTR) Stock Price Rose, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Has Upped Holding by $363,051

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc increased its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (LSTR) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc bought 3,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.10% . The institutional investor held 239,186 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.83 million, up from 235,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Landstar Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $111.88. About 29,391 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has risen 2.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q REV. OF $1.03B TO $1.05B, EST. $963M; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q Revenue $925 Million to $975 Million; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q REV. $1.05B, EST. $1.03B; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q EPS $1.37; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q EPS $1.35 TO $1.40 INCL. 3C TAX BENEFIT; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR BOOSTS 1Q REV., EPS GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 2Q EPS $1.48 TO $1.54, EST. $1.43; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Cites 11% Incraese in Number of Loads Hauled Via Truck in First Eight Weeks of FY18; 22/04/2018 – DJ Landstar System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LSTR)

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in Huntsman Corporation (HUN) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 290,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The institutional investor held 11.19M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $228.70M, down from 11.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Huntsman Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $22.81. About 308,971 shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 15/05/2018 – CNH Partners Adds Validus, Exits Huntsman, Cuts Time Warner: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Huntsman’s Outlook To Positive; 01/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN 1Q REV. $2.30B, EST. $2.16B; 15/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Conference Jun 14; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman Acquires Demilec, A Leading North American Spray Polyurethane Foam Insulation Manufacturer; 02/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN BUYS DEMILEC FOR $350M IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN BOOSTS BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION TO UP TO $1B; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman: Demilec Has Annual Rev of Approximately $170 M; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy

Analysts await Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.84 per share. HUN’s profit will be $144.56 million for 9.05 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Huntsman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 34,500 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $12.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdk Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 1.10M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Williams (NYSE:WSM).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $57,643 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold HUN shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 162.04 million shares or 2.13% less from 165.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mrj Inc holds 0.41% or 34,900 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp accumulated 115,227 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 5.00 million are owned by Iridian Asset Management Ltd Co Ct. Landscape Management Limited Com owns 23,841 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt owns 434,185 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Eqis Capital Management Inc holds 0.05% or 26,646 shares. Moreover, Us Fincl Bank De has 0.01% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 164,573 shares. Anchor Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.03M shares. Keybank National Association Oh owns 0% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 38,054 shares. Argent Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.18M shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Qs Lc holds 0.03% or 138,788 shares. 492,183 are owned by Schroder Mngmt Gp. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Prudential Fin holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 1.77 million shares. Pnc stated it has 0% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold LSTR shares while 106 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 39.97 million shares or 1.87% more from 39.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Prudential has 0.03% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 195,574 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus has 3,700 shares. Zebra Cap Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.16% or 2,800 shares. 17,100 were reported by Pub Sector Pension Investment Board. Cetera Advisor Network Lc holds 0.01% or 4,103 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested 0% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Victory Cap Management has invested 0.5% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Amp Cap Investors Limited reported 22,800 shares stake. The United Kingdom-based Merian Invsts (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.76% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Moreover, Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). 10,300 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Group Inc Limited Liability holds 0.13% or 6,497 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). 209 were accumulated by Cwm Ltd Liability. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc, which manages about $946.15 million and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 18,904 shares to 134,324 shares, valued at $9.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 68,374 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 327,216 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

