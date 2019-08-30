LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) Reaches $4.57 After 6.00% Up Move; Insignia Systems (ISIG) Shorts Down By 90.23%

Insignia Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ISIG) had a decrease of 90.23% in short interest. ISIG’s SI was 1,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 90.23% from 13,300 shares previously. With 11,500 avg volume, 0 days are for Insignia Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ISIG)’s short sellers to cover ISIG’s short positions. The SI to Insignia Systems Inc’s float is 0.02%. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.04. About 412 shares traded. Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) has declined 34.15% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ISIG News: 18/04/2018 – Insignia has historically partnered with Roku; 23/04/2018 – DJ Insignia Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISIG); 18/04/2018 – The new TVs are made by Toshiba and Best Buy’s own brand, Insignia, and powered by Alexa; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY – AS FIRST STEP IN PARTNERSHIP, BEST BUY WILL LAUNCH MORE THAN TEN 4K AND HD FIRE TV EDITION MODELS FROM TOSHIBA, INSIGNIA, BEGINNING THIS SUMMER; 11/05/2018 – WMT WORKERS SAY THEY WERE PUNISHED FOR WEARING UNION INSIGNIA; 18/04/2018 BEST BUY SAYS FIRE EDITION SMART TVS BY INSIGNIA & TOSHIBA

The stock of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 6.78% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $4.57. About 64,927 shares traded. LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) has declined 17.84% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LYTS News: 26/04/2018 – LSI Industries 3Q EPS 1c; 23/04/2018 – LSI Industries Appoints Brown as Interim CEO After Wells Departure; 23/04/2018 – LSI Industries Names Crawford Lipsey as Interim Pres and Oper Chief; 23/04/2018 – LSI Industries: Dennis W. Wells Departed as Pres and CEO on April 23; 23/04/2018 – LSI Industries Inc. Names Ronald D. Brown Interim CEO and Crawford Lipsey as Interim COO; 26/04/2018 – LSI INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ EPS $0.01; 26/04/2018 – LSI INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY REPORTED EPS OF $0.01; 23/04/2018 – LSI INDUSTRIES NAMES RONALD D. BROWN INTERIM CEO, CRAWFORD; 23/04/2018 – LSI Industries: Board Initiated Search to Identify Permanent Replacement for Wells; 23/04/2018 – LSI Industries Names Ronald D. Brown as Interim CEOThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $124.82 million company. It was reported on Aug, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $4.84 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:LYTS worth $7.49M more.

Insignia Systems, Inc. develops and markets in-store advertising products, programs, and services to retailers and consumer packaged goods manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $12.03 million. The companyÂ’s primary product is the Point-Of-Purchase Services in-store marketing program that allows manufacturers to deliver product information to clients at the point-of-purchase, and to leverage the local retailer brand and store-specific prices. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products also include POPSign program, a point-of-purchase advertising and promotion program that delivers information from manufacturers, such as product uses and features, nutritional information, advertising taglines, product images, or usage photos.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.3 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold Insignia Systems, Inc. shares while 5 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 1.76 million shares or 3.86% less from 1.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning has 0% invested in Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG). Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) or 750 shares. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG). Vanguard Group Inc holds 0% in Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) or 150,437 shares. Geode Management Llc reported 35,506 shares stake. 807,824 are owned by Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Company. Teton Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) for 91,397 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De invested in 2,100 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc stated it has 0% in Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG). Deutsche Bancorp Ag stated it has 40,043 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 16,441 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG). New York-based Natl Bank Of Mellon Corp has invested 0% in Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG). Northern Tru holds 0% or 21,884 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Lp invested in 0% or 39,093 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold LSI Industries Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 16.13 million shares or 4.77% less from 16.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 500 shares. Boothbay Fund Lc owns 13,780 shares. Psagot House reported 0% in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS). Kennedy Mgmt holds 779,227 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management reported 1,902 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Gru Inc has invested 0% in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS). Pnc Service reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 395 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt accumulated 0% or 14,777 shares. Cove Street Limited Co reported 350,000 shares. 25,000 were accumulated by Truepoint. 136,097 were reported by Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De. Jacobs Levy Equity owns 24,585 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Street Corp holds 42,985 shares.

LSI Industries Inc. provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $124.82 million. It operates in three divisions: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. It currently has negative earnings. The Lighting segment makes and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

