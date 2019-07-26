LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) Reaches $3.77 After 3.00% Down Move; Shorts at Chemed (CHE) Raised By 0.67%

Chemed Corp (NYSE:CHE) had an increase of 0.67% in short interest. CHE’s SI was 240,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.67% from 239,000 shares previously. With 137,000 avg volume, 2 days are for Chemed Corp (NYSE:CHE)’s short sellers to cover CHE’s short positions. The SI to Chemed Corp’s float is 1.54%. The stock increased 3.10% or $11.58 during the last trading session, reaching $385.33. About 142,569 shares traded or 43.25% up from the average. Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) has risen 1.43% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHE News: 21/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Hutton Gifts 807 Of Chemed Corp; 19/04/2018 – Roto-Rooter Owner Chemed Beats Expectations in Latest Quarter; 09/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE REFERRALS MADE EASIER WITH HOSPICE APP’S FACE SHEET; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED 1Q SERVICE REV. $439.2M, EST. $419.3M; 06/03/2018 CHEMED CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES TO BE FUNDED THROUGH CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS, REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE JOINS AMERICAN HOSPITAL ASSOCIATION; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED 1Q ADJ EPS $2.72, EST. $2.36; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Adj EPS $2.72; 09/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE TO PARTICIPATE IN THE UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI BUSINESS OF HEALTH CARE CONFERENCE

The stock of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.77. About 54,808 shares traded. LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) has declined 38.38% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.81% the S&P500. Some Historical LYTS News: 23/04/2018 – LSI Industries: Board Initiated Search to Identify Permanent Replacement for Wells; 23/04/2018 – LSI Industries Appoints Brown as Interim CEO After Wells Departure; 26/04/2018 – LSI INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY REPORTED EPS OF $0.01; 23/04/2018 – LSI Industries Names Ronald D. Brown as Interim CEO; 26/04/2018 – LSI INDUSTRIES INC – “PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED SEARCH FOR THE CEO POSITION IS IN PROCESS”; 23/04/2018 – LSI Industries Inc. Names Ronald D. Brown Interim CEO and Crawford Lipsey as Interim COO; 26/04/2018 – LSI INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ EPS $0.01; 23/04/2018 – LSI Industries: Dennis W. Wells Departed as Pres and CEO on April 23; 26/04/2018 – LSI Industries 3Q EPS 1c; 23/04/2018 – LSI Industries Names Crawford Lipsey as Interim Pres and Oper ChiefThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $97.79 million company. It was reported on Jul, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $3.66 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:LYTS worth $2.93M less.

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 24 investors sold Chemed Corporation shares while 107 reduced holdings. only 53 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 13.50 million shares or 11.47% less from 15.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Management Limited Liability Co owns 0.26% invested in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) for 1,265 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 189 shares or 0% of the stock. 91,863 are held by Fuller Thaler Asset Management. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) for 3,300 shares. Old Second State Bank Of Aurora has invested 0.11% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Bbva Compass Bankshares accumulated 2,518 shares. Jefferies Limited reported 0.01% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Tower Rech Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). The Pennsylvania-based Copeland Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 2.52% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Fincl Bank stated it has 0% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0.01% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Research has invested 0.12% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Tudor Corp Et Al holds 0.02% or 1,852 shares in its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.07% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE).

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.14 billion. It operates through two divisions, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It has a 31.86 P/E ratio. The firm offers its services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

More notable recent Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Chemed Corporation’s (NYSE:CHE) 35% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Chemed Corporation’s (NYSE:CHE) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Chemed To Report Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings July 25, Related Conference Call To Be Held On July 26 – Business Wire” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Like Chemed Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CHE) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Roto-Rooter Buys Oakland, California, Franchise – Business Wire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold LSI Industries Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 16.13 million shares or 4.77% less from 16.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs holds 624,854 shares. Menta Limited Liability Co reported 23,987 shares stake. Systematic Ltd Partnership owns 0.09% invested in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) for 1.04 million shares. Perritt Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.48% in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS). Adirondack And Management has 0.54% invested in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) for 328,527 shares. 350 are held by Fmr Limited Com. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) for 24,659 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P stated it has 0% in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS). Natl Bank Of America Corp De reported 0% of its portfolio in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS). Gsa Capital Partners Llp accumulated 15,100 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability reported 810 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp holds 0% or 73,588 shares in its portfolio. Psagot Investment House Limited holds 0% or 1,881 shares in its portfolio. Ajo Lp has invested 0.01% in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS). 27,215 were accumulated by Bahl And Gaynor.

Analysts await LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, up 200.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.02 per share. LYTS’s profit will be $1.56M for 15.71 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by LSI Industries Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -175.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Insiders Buy Up More Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “LSI Industries Inc. Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rules – GlobeNewswire” published on February 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “LSI Industries Inc. Announces Board Appointments Nasdaq:LYTS – GlobeNewswire” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LSI Industries Inc. Reports Fiscal Third Quarter Operating Results and Declares Regular Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “LSI Industries to Feature Family of Performance Outdoor Lighting at LightFair International 2019, Introducing the Mirada Family Lighting Series at Booth #513 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $42,669 activity. MORGAN JOHN K bought $32,700 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Clark James Anthony had bought 2,720 shares worth $9,969 on Tuesday, June 11.