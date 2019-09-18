LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) is a company in the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

LSI Industries Inc. has 64% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 47.96% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand LSI Industries Inc. has 1.5% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 11.06% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have LSI Industries Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSI Industries Inc. 0.00% -15.10% -8.80% Industry Average 22.75% 38.90% 8.02%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares LSI Industries Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio LSI Industries Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 123.61M 543.40M 17.82

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for LSI Industries Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LSI Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 0.00 1.50 3.00

As a group, Industrial Electrical Equipment companies have a potential upside of 141.45%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of LSI Industries Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LSI Industries Inc. 0.25% 9.09% 15.79% 24.92% -17.84% 24.92% Industry Average 4.29% 6.09% 17.44% 31.02% 78.46% 38.76%

For the past year LSI Industries Inc. has weaker performance than LSI Industries Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LSI Industries Inc. are 2.6 and 1.4. Competitively, LSI Industries Inc.’s peers have 2.93 and 2.17 for Current and Quick Ratio. LSI Industries Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LSI Industries Inc.

Risk & Volatility

LSI Industries Inc. has a beta of 1.44 and its 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, LSI Industries Inc.’s peers are 24.33% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Dividends

LSI Industries Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

LSI Industries Inc.’s rivals beat LSI Industries Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

LSI Industries Inc. provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets. It primarily offers exterior area, interior, canopy, and landscape lightings, as well as lighting controls, light poles, and photometric layouts; lighting system design services; and solid-state LED solutions. The Graphics segment manufactures and sells exterior and interior visual image elements used in graphics displays and visual image programs in various markets that include the petroleum/convenience store market, quick-service restaurant, grocery, and multi-site retail operations. Its products comprise signage and canopy graphics, pump dispenser graphics, building fascia graphics and ACM systems, electrical signage, decals, interior signage and marketing graphics, aisle markers, wall mural graphics, fleet graphics, prototype program graphics, video boards, and digital signage and media content management products. This segment also provides installation management services for the installation of interior or exterior products. The Technology segment designs, engineers, and manufactures electronic circuit boards, assemblies, lighting controls, and solid-state LED lighting and lighting controls for use in original equipment manufacturer, transportation, commercial, industrial, and medical markets. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.