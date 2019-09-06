LSC Communications Inc. (LKSD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

We are comparing LSC Communications Inc. (NYSE:LKSD) and Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LSC Communications Inc. 5 0.01 N/A -4.09 0.00 Stantec Inc. 24 0.00 N/A 1.21 19.76

Table 1 highlights LSC Communications Inc. and Stantec Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents LSC Communications Inc. (NYSE:LKSD) and Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSC Communications Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -7.3% Stantec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of LSC Communications Inc. are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Stantec Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Stantec Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than LSC Communications Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.2% of LSC Communications Inc. shares and 79.7% of Stantec Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.8% of LSC Communications Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 3.3% are Stantec Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LSC Communications Inc. -45.05% -73.12% -84.59% -87.45% -93.21% -85.71% Stantec Inc. -1% -1.16% -4.42% 0.38% -8.07% 8.92%

For the past year LSC Communications Inc. has -85.71% weaker performance while Stantec Inc. has 8.92% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Stantec Inc. beats LSC Communications Inc.

LSC Communications, Inc. provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products. It operates through two segments, Print and Office Products. The Print segment produces catalogs, magazines, retail inserts, books, and directories. It also provides various print-related services, including mail-list management and sortation, e-book formatting, and distribution. This segment provides its services to retailers, including catalogers and merchandisers; and publishers of magazines, books, and directories, as well as online retailers in the United States, Europe, and Mexico. The Office Products segment manufactures and sells filing products, including presentation and storage materials; note-taking products, such as legal pads, journals, index cards, spiral notebooks, composition books, and notebook filler paper; binder products comprising various binders and binder accessories under the Cardinal, Oxford, and other brands, as well as under private label brands for third parties; forms consisting of business forms, tax forms, message and memo pads, financial forms, and recordkeeping materials; and envelopes under the Ampad brand names, as well as under its private label. This segment primarily offers its products to office superstores, office supply wholesalers, independent contract stationers, mass merchandisers and retailers, and e-commerce resellers in the United States and Canada. LSC Communications, Inc. also provides warehousing, fulfillment, and supply chain management services, as well as e-services. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services Â– Canada, Consulting Services Â– United States, Consulting Services Â– Global, and Construction Services. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental services, project management, and project economics; and construction management services. It undertakes commercial, healthcare, education, industrial, airports and aviation, civic, science and technology, waterpower and dam, power, oil and gas, mining, water, building, power transportation, community development, and transportation projects. The company was formerly known as Stanley Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to Stantec Inc. in October 1998. Stantec Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.