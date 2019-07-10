LSC Communications Inc. (LKSD)’s Financial Results Comparing With SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP)

As Business Services companies, LSC Communications Inc. (NYSE:LKSD) and SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LSC Communications Inc. 7 0.03 N/A -4.09 0.00 SPAR Group Inc. 1 0.06 N/A -0.08 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 provides LSC Communications Inc. and SPAR Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSC Communications Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -7.3% SPAR Group Inc. 0.00% -8.8% -2.2%

Liquidity

LSC Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, SPAR Group Inc. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. SPAR Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to LSC Communications Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

LSC Communications Inc. and SPAR Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.1% and 6.4%. 2.8% are LSC Communications Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 57.9% of SPAR Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LSC Communications Inc. -6.43% -13.73% -29.27% -42.82% -49.1% -14.71% SPAR Group Inc. -0.99% 1.82% 11.17% -25.65% -46.78% 25%

For the past year LSC Communications Inc. has -14.71% weaker performance while SPAR Group Inc. has 25% stronger performance.

Summary

SPAR Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors LSC Communications Inc.

LSC Communications, Inc. provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products. It operates through two segments, Print and Office Products. The Print segment produces catalogs, magazines, retail inserts, books, and directories. It also provides various print-related services, including mail-list management and sortation, e-book formatting, and distribution. This segment provides its services to retailers, including catalogers and merchandisers; and publishers of magazines, books, and directories, as well as online retailers in the United States, Europe, and Mexico. The Office Products segment manufactures and sells filing products, including presentation and storage materials; note-taking products, such as legal pads, journals, index cards, spiral notebooks, composition books, and notebook filler paper; binder products comprising various binders and binder accessories under the Cardinal, Oxford, and other brands, as well as under private label brands for third parties; forms consisting of business forms, tax forms, message and memo pads, financial forms, and recordkeeping materials; and envelopes under the Ampad brand names, as well as under its private label. This segment primarily offers its products to office superstores, office supply wholesalers, independent contract stationers, mass merchandisers and retailers, and e-commerce resellers in the United States and Canada. LSC Communications, Inc. also provides warehousing, fulfillment, and supply chain management services, as well as e-services. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The companyÂ’s syndicated services include product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clientsÂ’ products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. Its dedicated services consist of syndicated services, as well as new store set-up, store remodel, and fixture installation services for a specific retailer or manufacturer. In addition, the companyÂ’s project services comprise specific in-store services initiated by retailers and manufacturers, such as new store openings, new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstration and sampling, as well as performs kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new store sets and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementation, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. Further, it assembles furniture, grills, and various other products in stores, homes, and offices; and offers in-store event staffing, retail compliance and price audit, mystery shopping, and data collection services. The company serves mass merchandisers; drug, grocery, office supply, dollar, toy or specialty, and home improvement stores; and other retail outlets, including discount and electronic stores, in-home and in-office, etc. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.