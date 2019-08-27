LSC Communications Inc. (LKSD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

We are comparing LSC Communications Inc. (NYSE:LKSD) and Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LSC Communications Inc. 5 0.01 N/A -4.09 0.00 Rollins Inc. 38 5.51 N/A 0.69 48.31

Table 1 demonstrates LSC Communications Inc. and Rollins Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of LSC Communications Inc. and Rollins Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSC Communications Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -7.3% Rollins Inc. 0.00% 32.4% 20.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of LSC Communications Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Rollins Inc. is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. LSC Communications Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Rollins Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

LSC Communications Inc. and Rollins Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.2% and 42.8%. Insiders held roughly 2.8% of LSC Communications Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.5% of Rollins Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LSC Communications Inc. -45.05% -73.12% -84.59% -87.45% -93.21% -85.71% Rollins Inc. -1.84% -7.48% -9.72% -9.48% -7.51% -7.12%

For the past year LSC Communications Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Rollins Inc.

Summary

Rollins Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors LSC Communications Inc.

LSC Communications, Inc. provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products. It operates through two segments, Print and Office Products. The Print segment produces catalogs, magazines, retail inserts, books, and directories. It also provides various print-related services, including mail-list management and sortation, e-book formatting, and distribution. This segment provides its services to retailers, including catalogers and merchandisers; and publishers of magazines, books, and directories, as well as online retailers in the United States, Europe, and Mexico. The Office Products segment manufactures and sells filing products, including presentation and storage materials; note-taking products, such as legal pads, journals, index cards, spiral notebooks, composition books, and notebook filler paper; binder products comprising various binders and binder accessories under the Cardinal, Oxford, and other brands, as well as under private label brands for third parties; forms consisting of business forms, tax forms, message and memo pads, financial forms, and recordkeeping materials; and envelopes under the Ampad brand names, as well as under its private label. This segment primarily offers its products to office superstores, office supply wholesalers, independent contract stationers, mass merchandisers and retailers, and e-commerce resellers in the United States and Canada. LSC Communications, Inc. also provides warehousing, fulfillment, and supply chain management services, as well as e-services. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. Its pest control services include protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies. The company also provides pest management and sanitation services and products to the food and commodity industries; consulting services on border protection related to AustraliaÂ’s biosecurity program; and bird control and specialist services, as well as offers specialized services to mining, and oil and gas sectors. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchises operations in North America, Australia, Europe, Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Africa, Canada, Australia, and Mexico. Rollins, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.