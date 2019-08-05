LSC Communications Inc. (LKSD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Since LSC Communications Inc. (NYSE:LKSD) and Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LSC Communications Inc. 6 0.01 N/A -4.09 0.00 Marathon Patent Group Inc. 2 11.14 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for LSC Communications Inc. and Marathon Patent Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us LSC Communications Inc. and Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSC Communications Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -7.3% Marathon Patent Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

LSC Communications Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. LSC Communications Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Marathon Patent Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.2% of LSC Communications Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.8% of Marathon Patent Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.8% of LSC Communications Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.04% of Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LSC Communications Inc. -45.05% -73.12% -84.59% -87.45% -93.21% -85.71% Marathon Patent Group Inc. -3.24% -21.13% -26.15% 49.29% -53.76% 44.26%

For the past year LSC Communications Inc. had bearish trend while Marathon Patent Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Marathon Patent Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors LSC Communications Inc.

LSC Communications, Inc. provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products. It operates through two segments, Print and Office Products. The Print segment produces catalogs, magazines, retail inserts, books, and directories. It also provides various print-related services, including mail-list management and sortation, e-book formatting, and distribution. This segment provides its services to retailers, including catalogers and merchandisers; and publishers of magazines, books, and directories, as well as online retailers in the United States, Europe, and Mexico. The Office Products segment manufactures and sells filing products, including presentation and storage materials; note-taking products, such as legal pads, journals, index cards, spiral notebooks, composition books, and notebook filler paper; binder products comprising various binders and binder accessories under the Cardinal, Oxford, and other brands, as well as under private label brands for third parties; forms consisting of business forms, tax forms, message and memo pads, financial forms, and recordkeeping materials; and envelopes under the Ampad brand names, as well as under its private label. This segment primarily offers its products to office superstores, office supply wholesalers, independent contract stationers, mass merchandisers and retailers, and e-commerce resellers in the United States and Canada. LSC Communications, Inc. also provides warehousing, fulfillment, and supply chain management services, as well as e-services. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.