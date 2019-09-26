LSC Communications Inc. (LKSD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

We will be comparing the differences between LSC Communications Inc. (NYSE:LKSD) and Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LSC Communications Inc. 4 0.01 N/A -4.09 0.00 Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. 13 0.48 N/A 1.89 7.22

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for LSC Communications Inc. and Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows LSC Communications Inc. and Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSC Communications Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -7.3% Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. 0.00% 29.8% 6.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of LSC Communications Inc. are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than LSC Communications Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both LSC Communications Inc. and Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.2% and 97.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.8% of LSC Communications Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.7% of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LSC Communications Inc. -45.05% -73.12% -84.59% -87.45% -93.21% -85.71% Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. -2.36% -0.29% -9.68% -6.71% -34.91% -2.85%

For the past year LSC Communications Inc. was more bearish than Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.

Summary

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. beats LSC Communications Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

LSC Communications, Inc. provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products. It operates through two segments, Print and Office Products. The Print segment produces catalogs, magazines, retail inserts, books, and directories. It also provides various print-related services, including mail-list management and sortation, e-book formatting, and distribution. This segment provides its services to retailers, including catalogers and merchandisers; and publishers of magazines, books, and directories, as well as online retailers in the United States, Europe, and Mexico. The Office Products segment manufactures and sells filing products, including presentation and storage materials; note-taking products, such as legal pads, journals, index cards, spiral notebooks, composition books, and notebook filler paper; binder products comprising various binders and binder accessories under the Cardinal, Oxford, and other brands, as well as under private label brands for third parties; forms consisting of business forms, tax forms, message and memo pads, financial forms, and recordkeeping materials; and envelopes under the Ampad brand names, as well as under its private label. This segment primarily offers its products to office superstores, office supply wholesalers, independent contract stationers, mass merchandisers and retailers, and e-commerce resellers in the United States and Canada. LSC Communications, Inc. also provides warehousing, fulfillment, and supply chain management services, as well as e-services. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides financial communications, and data and analytics services for the investment and capital markets worldwide. It offers communication tools and services to allow its clients to comply with ongoing regulatory filings; and communications services to create, manage, and deliver registration statements, prospectuses, proxies, and other communications to regulators and investors. The company also provides virtual data rooms to facilitate the deal management requirements of capital markets and mergers and acquisitions transactions; and data and analytics services that help professionals uncover intelligence from financial disclosure contained within public filings made with the SEC. In addition, it offers language solutions, including translation, editing, interpreting, proof-reading, and multilingual typesetting; and specialized content services, such as transcreation, copywriting, linguistic validation by subject matter experts, transcription, voice-over, subtitling, and localization, as well as application testing and quality assurance. The company serves global capital markets compliance and transaction needs for its corporate clients and their advisors, such as law firms and investment bankers; and investment management compliance and analytics needs for mutual fund companies, variable annuity providers, and broker/dealers. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, Illinois.