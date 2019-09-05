LSC Communications Inc. (LKSD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

LSC Communications Inc. (NYSE:LKSD) and Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LSC Communications Inc. 5 0.01 N/A -4.09 0.00 Avaya Holdings Corp. 14 0.51 N/A 1.54 7.81

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of LSC Communications Inc. and Avaya Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us LSC Communications Inc. and Avaya Holdings Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSC Communications Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -7.3% Avaya Holdings Corp. 0.00% 8.8% 2.3%

Liquidity

LSC Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Avaya Holdings Corp. are 1.4 and 1.3 respectively. Avaya Holdings Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to LSC Communications Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

LSC Communications Inc. and Avaya Holdings Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LSC Communications Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Avaya Holdings Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Avaya Holdings Corp.’s consensus price target is $22, while its potential upside is 65.41%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.2% of LSC Communications Inc. shares and 0% of Avaya Holdings Corp. shares. 2.8% are LSC Communications Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Avaya Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LSC Communications Inc. -45.05% -73.12% -84.59% -87.45% -93.21% -85.71% Avaya Holdings Corp. 7.89% 4.97% -35.75% -29.26% -41.27% -17.31%

For the past year LSC Communications Inc. was more bearish than Avaya Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Avaya Holdings Corp. beats LSC Communications Inc.

LSC Communications, Inc. provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products. It operates through two segments, Print and Office Products. The Print segment produces catalogs, magazines, retail inserts, books, and directories. It also provides various print-related services, including mail-list management and sortation, e-book formatting, and distribution. This segment provides its services to retailers, including catalogers and merchandisers; and publishers of magazines, books, and directories, as well as online retailers in the United States, Europe, and Mexico. The Office Products segment manufactures and sells filing products, including presentation and storage materials; note-taking products, such as legal pads, journals, index cards, spiral notebooks, composition books, and notebook filler paper; binder products comprising various binders and binder accessories under the Cardinal, Oxford, and other brands, as well as under private label brands for third parties; forms consisting of business forms, tax forms, message and memo pads, financial forms, and recordkeeping materials; and envelopes under the Ampad brand names, as well as under its private label. This segment primarily offers its products to office superstores, office supply wholesalers, independent contract stationers, mass merchandisers and retailers, and e-commerce resellers in the United States and Canada. LSC Communications, Inc. also provides warehousing, fulfillment, and supply chain management services, as well as e-services. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California. On January 19, 2017, Avaya Holdings Corp. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. It is in joint administration with Avaya Inc.