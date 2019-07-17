LSC Communications, Inc. (LKSD) Reaches $3.60 After 6.00% Down Move; Wingstop (WING) SI Increased By 7.93%

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) had an increase of 7.93% in short interest. WING’s SI was 4.01M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 7.93% from 3.71 million shares previously. With 528,100 avg volume, 8 days are for Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)’s short sellers to cover WING’s short positions. The SI to Wingstop Inc’s float is 13.82%. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $94.99. About 261,633 shares traded. Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) has risen 61.20% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WING News: 03/05/2018 – Wingstop Sees FY Adj EPS 75c; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys New 2.3% Position in Wingstop; 25/04/2018 – WINGSTOP INC WING.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $53; 03/05/2018 – WINGSTOP 1Q TOTAL DOMESTIC STORES COMP GROWTH +9.5%, EST. +5.5%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Wingstop Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WING); 19/04/2018 – WINGSTOP INC WING.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 03/05/2018 – Wingstop 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – WINGSTOP SEES FY ADJ. EPS OF 75C, EST. 77C; 03/05/2018 – WINGSTOP INC WING.O SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $0.69; 03/05/2018 – WINGSTOP INC WING.O – QTRLY DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 9.5%

The stock of LSC Communications, Inc. (NYSE:LKSD) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.76% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $3.6. About 267,707 shares traded. LSC Communications, Inc. (NYSE:LKSD) has declined 49.10% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.53% the S&P500. Some Historical LKSD News: 15/03/2018 – LSC Lithium Announces Operational Update and Commencement of Advanced Exploration on Pozuelos, Pastos Grandes and Rio Grande; 02/05/2018 – LSC Communications And RRD Enter Into A Definitive Agreement For LSC To Acquire The Print Logistics Component Of RRD’s Logistics Business; 15/03/2018 – LSC COMMUNICATIONS GETS LOGISTICS PACT WITH BAUER MEDIA GROUP; 02/04/2018 – LSC Communications Awarded Multi-Year Publisher Services Agreement with America’s Test Kitchen; 02/05/2018 – LSC Communications Sees Acquisition Closing in 3Q; 13/03/2018 Moody’s Downgrades Lsc’s Rating To B1 Stable From Ba3 Negative; 02/04/2018 – LSC Communications Awarded Multi-Year Publisher Services Agreement with America’s Test Kitchen; 27/04/2018 – LSC Communications Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – LSC Communications 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c; 02/04/2018 – LSC COMMUNICATIONS IN PACT WITH AMERICA’S TEST KITCHENThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $120.64 million company. It was reported on Jul, 17 by Barchart.com. We have $3.38 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:LKSD worth $7.24M less.

Among 6 analysts covering Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Wingstop had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy”. The stock of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, June 4. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Tuesday, July 16. The stock of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) earned “Overweight” rating by Stephens on Wednesday, May 8. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, February 28. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, April 2 by Guggenheim. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Guggenheim. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of WING in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, June 24 by BMO Capital Markets.

Wingstop Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. The company has market cap of $2.79 billion. The Company’s restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It has a 128.36 P/E ratio. As of March 06, 2017, the firm operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Analysts await LSC Communications, Inc. (NYSE:LKSD) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 8.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.48 per share. LKSD’s profit will be $17.43M for 1.73 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by LSC Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -425.00% EPS growth.