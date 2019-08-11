LSC Communications Inc. (LKSD) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

LSC Communications Inc. (NYSE:LKSD) is a company in the Business Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

LSC Communications Inc. has 85.2% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 65.41% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand LSC Communications Inc. has 2.8% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 6.16% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have LSC Communications Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSC Communications Inc. 0.00% -71.60% -7.30% Industry Average 13.34% 32.60% 7.76%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing LSC Communications Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio LSC Communications Inc. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 156.74M 1.18B 43.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for LSC Communications Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LSC Communications Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.97 2.74 2.59

The competitors have a potential upside of 59.28%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of LSC Communications Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LSC Communications Inc. -45.05% -73.12% -84.59% -87.45% -93.21% -85.71% Industry Average 4.46% 8.12% 15.24% 34.70% 39.86% 42.63%

For the past year LSC Communications Inc. has -85.71% weaker performance while LSC Communications Inc.’s rivals have 42.63% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LSC Communications Inc. are 1.1 and 0.8. Competitively, LSC Communications Inc.’s competitors have 1.56 and 1.49 for Current and Quick Ratio. LSC Communications Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LSC Communications Inc.

Dividends

LSC Communications Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

LSC Communications Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

LSC Communications, Inc. provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products. It operates through two segments, Print and Office Products. The Print segment produces catalogs, magazines, retail inserts, books, and directories. It also provides various print-related services, including mail-list management and sortation, e-book formatting, and distribution. This segment provides its services to retailers, including catalogers and merchandisers; and publishers of magazines, books, and directories, as well as online retailers in the United States, Europe, and Mexico. The Office Products segment manufactures and sells filing products, including presentation and storage materials; note-taking products, such as legal pads, journals, index cards, spiral notebooks, composition books, and notebook filler paper; binder products comprising various binders and binder accessories under the Cardinal, Oxford, and other brands, as well as under private label brands for third parties; forms consisting of business forms, tax forms, message and memo pads, financial forms, and recordkeeping materials; and envelopes under the Ampad brand names, as well as under its private label. This segment primarily offers its products to office superstores, office supply wholesalers, independent contract stationers, mass merchandisers and retailers, and e-commerce resellers in the United States and Canada. LSC Communications, Inc. also provides warehousing, fulfillment, and supply chain management services, as well as e-services. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.