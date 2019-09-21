LSC Communications Inc. (LKSD) and Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Contrasting side by side

LSC Communications Inc. (NYSE:LKSD) and Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (NYSE:EEX), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LSC Communications Inc. 4 0.01 N/A -4.09 0.00 Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 12 1.83 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for LSC Communications Inc. and Emerald Expositions Events Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides LSC Communications Inc. and Emerald Expositions Events Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSC Communications Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -7.3% Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 0.00% -4.8% -2.3%

Liquidity

1.1 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LSC Communications Inc. Its rival Emerald Expositions Events Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. LSC Communications Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Emerald Expositions Events Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for LSC Communications Inc. and Emerald Expositions Events Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LSC Communications Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Emerald Expositions Events Inc.’s potential upside is 14.33% and its consensus price target is $11.65.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.2% of LSC Communications Inc. shares and 0% of Emerald Expositions Events Inc. shares. 2.8% are LSC Communications Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.9% are Emerald Expositions Events Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LSC Communications Inc. -45.05% -73.12% -84.59% -87.45% -93.21% -85.71% Emerald Expositions Events Inc. -2.11% -4.48% -23.64% -24.07% -44.65% -13.61%

For the past year Emerald Expositions Events Inc. has weaker performance than LSC Communications Inc.

Summary

Emerald Expositions Events Inc. beats LSC Communications Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

LSC Communications, Inc. provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products. It operates through two segments, Print and Office Products. The Print segment produces catalogs, magazines, retail inserts, books, and directories. It also provides various print-related services, including mail-list management and sortation, e-book formatting, and distribution. This segment provides its services to retailers, including catalogers and merchandisers; and publishers of magazines, books, and directories, as well as online retailers in the United States, Europe, and Mexico. The Office Products segment manufactures and sells filing products, including presentation and storage materials; note-taking products, such as legal pads, journals, index cards, spiral notebooks, composition books, and notebook filler paper; binder products comprising various binders and binder accessories under the Cardinal, Oxford, and other brands, as well as under private label brands for third parties; forms consisting of business forms, tax forms, message and memo pads, financial forms, and recordkeeping materials; and envelopes under the Ampad brand names, as well as under its private label. This segment primarily offers its products to office superstores, office supply wholesalers, independent contract stationers, mass merchandisers and retailers, and e-commerce resellers in the United States and Canada. LSC Communications, Inc. also provides warehousing, fulfillment, and supply chain management services, as well as e-services. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others comprising photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military. It also operates additional events across various formats, such as B2B conferences, business-to-consumer events, summits, awards, and luxury private sales. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, California.