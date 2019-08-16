LSC Communications Inc. (LKSD) and ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in LSC Communications Inc. (NYSE:LKSD) and ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LSC Communications Inc. 6 0.01 N/A -4.09 0.00 ABM Industries Incorporated 38 0.39 N/A 1.24 34.08

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for LSC Communications Inc. and ABM Industries Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 represents LSC Communications Inc. (NYSE:LKSD) and ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSC Communications Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -7.3% ABM Industries Incorporated 0.00% 5.9% 2.3%

Liquidity

LSC Communications Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, ABM Industries Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. ABM Industries Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LSC Communications Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown LSC Communications Inc. and ABM Industries Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LSC Communications Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ABM Industries Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, ABM Industries Incorporated’s potential upside is 7.75% and its consensus target price is $41.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.2% of LSC Communications Inc. shares and 0% of ABM Industries Incorporated shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.8% of LSC Communications Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of ABM Industries Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LSC Communications Inc. -45.05% -73.12% -84.59% -87.45% -93.21% -85.71% ABM Industries Incorporated 1.23% 4.36% 14.91% 25.6% 36.39% 31.08%

For the past year LSC Communications Inc. had bearish trend while ABM Industries Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors ABM Industries Incorporated beats LSC Communications Inc.

LSC Communications, Inc. provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products. It operates through two segments, Print and Office Products. The Print segment produces catalogs, magazines, retail inserts, books, and directories. It also provides various print-related services, including mail-list management and sortation, e-book formatting, and distribution. This segment provides its services to retailers, including catalogers and merchandisers; and publishers of magazines, books, and directories, as well as online retailers in the United States, Europe, and Mexico. The Office Products segment manufactures and sells filing products, including presentation and storage materials; note-taking products, such as legal pads, journals, index cards, spiral notebooks, composition books, and notebook filler paper; binder products comprising various binders and binder accessories under the Cardinal, Oxford, and other brands, as well as under private label brands for third parties; forms consisting of business forms, tax forms, message and memo pads, financial forms, and recordkeeping materials; and envelopes under the Ampad brand names, as well as under its private label. This segment primarily offers its products to office superstores, office supply wholesalers, independent contract stationers, mass merchandisers and retailers, and e-commerce resellers in the United States and Canada. LSC Communications, Inc. also provides warehousing, fulfillment, and supply chain management services, as well as e-services. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers carpet cleaning and dusting, floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, and other building cleaning services for commercial office buildings, data centers, educational institutions, government buildings, health facilities, industrial buildings, retail stores, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs. The company also provides onsite mechanical engineering and technical services and solutions relating to a range of facilities and infrastructure systems; and parking and transportation services for clients at various locations, including commercial office buildings, educational institutions, health facilities, hotels, sport event facilities, and transportation hubs. In addition, it offers custom energy solutions, HVAC, electrical, lighting, and other general maintenance and repair services comprising bundled energy solutions, energy efficiency upgrades, installations, preventative maintenance, retro-commissioning, and retrofits for clients in the private and public sectors; construction management, energy efficiency upgrades, healthcare support, leadership development, military base operations, and other mission support to the U.S. government entities; and facility management and environmental, food and nutrition, healthcare technology management, and patient and guest services to healthcare systems and hospitals. Further, the company franchises engineering services under the Linc Service and TEGG brands through individual and area franchises; and provides facility solutions to airlines and airports related to access control, aircraft cabin cleaning, shuttle bus operations, and passenger assistance. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in New York, New York.