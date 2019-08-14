LSB Industries, Inc. (LXU) Reaches $4.49 After 4.00% Down Move; 5 Analysts Bullish Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)

Among 10 analysts covering Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ross Stores had 16 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $95 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by M Partners. Guggenheim maintained Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. DA Davidson maintained Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. The stock of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Bank of America. See Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) latest ratings:

27/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs New Target: $102.0000 91.0000

24/06/2019 Broker: Telsey Advisory Rating: Hold New Target: $103 Downgrade

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Baird 108.0000

25/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $93 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $94 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Hold New Target: $92 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Buy New Target: $101 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy New Target: $105 Maintain

The stock of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 8.92% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $4.49. About 60,293 shares traded. LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) has declined 21.17% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.17% the S&P500. Some Historical LXU News: 16/04/2018 – LSB Industries To Offer $400M in Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Secured Notes Due 2023 for Sale in a Private Placement; 03/05/2018 – LSB Industries, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – LSB Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – LSB Industries at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES INC – REVOLVER AMENDMENT TO CLARIFY THAT SPRINGING MATURITY DATE IS NO LONGER APPLICABLE, AND THAT MATURITY DATE IS JANUARY 17, 2022; 19/04/2018 – DJ LSB Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LXU); 25/04/2018 – LSB Industries, Inc. Announces Completion of $400 Million Notes Offering and Settlement of Tender Offer; 27/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of LSB Industries, Inc. – LXU; 25/04/2018 – LSB Industries, Inc. Announces Completion of $400 M Notes Offering and Settlement of Tender Offer; 25/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.49The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $129.24 million company. It was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. We have $4.31 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:LXU worth $5.17 million less.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.67 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 5 investors sold LSB Industries, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 15.29 million shares or 0.07% more from 15.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bancorporation Of America De has 0% invested in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU). Robotti Robert reported 2.01 million shares or 4.43% of all its holdings. Tower Limited Liability Corp (Trc) has 1,933 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU). Barclays Pcl invested in 0% or 40,469 shares. 18,000 were accumulated by State Common Retirement Fund. The California-based First Wilshire Secs Inc has invested 0.21% in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU). Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) for 586 shares. Blackrock Inc invested in 0% or 3.05M shares. Mason Street Lc holds 0% in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) or 6,569 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 6,892 shares. Northern Trust stated it has 270,238 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 15,491 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 31,554 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd Co holds 49,306 shares.

LSB Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $129.24 million. The firm provides nitrogen fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate , urea ammonia nitrate, and AN ammonia solution for agricultural applications; high purity and commercial grade ammonia, high purity AN, sulfuric acids, mixed nitrating acids, carbon dioxide, and diesel exhaust fluids, as well as concentrated, blended, and regular nitric acids for industrial applications; and industrial grade AN and solutions for the mining industry. It currently has negative earnings. It offers industrial acids and other chemical products to the polyurethane, paper, fiber, emission control, and electronic industries; and blended and regular nitric acids, and industrial and high purity ammonia for various specialty applications, including the reduction of air emissions from power plants, as well as agricultural products to farmers, ranchers, fertilizer dealers, and distributors.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $202,929 activity. On Thursday, August 1 ROEDEL RICHARD bought $103,727 worth of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) or 19,720 shares. 19,300 shares valued at $99,202 were bought by BEHRMAN MARK T on Friday, August 2.

More notable recent LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UA, MDR, IT and AMKR among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 84% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open Movers 07/30: (LXU) (VRNS) (RNG) Higher; (MDR) (SSNC) (BYND) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

The stock decreased 3.92% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $102.27. About 1.26M shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 07/03/2018 – Ross Stores Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Nine Times Average; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07, EST. 99C; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees FY18 EPS $3.86-EPS $4.03; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $78; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 2Q EPS 95C TO 99C, EST. $1.03; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 52 Weeks Ending Feb. 2, 2019, Same-Store Sales to Grow 1% to 2% on Top of 4% Gains in Each of Past 3 Years; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Earnings: Another Wild Ride? — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03; 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores Added 23 Ross Dress for Less and Six DD’s DISCOUNTS in 1

More notable recent Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Ross Stores (ROST) Retain Positive Earnings Trend in Q2? – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “TGT vs. ROST: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Ross Stores (ROST) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ross Stores (ROST) Opens 28 Outlets, On Track for FY19 – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Retail Stocks to Buy in Time for the Back-to-School Rush – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold Ross Stores, Inc. shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 0.28% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Destination Wealth has 107,815 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hilltop has 0.08% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Aurora Invest Counsel owns 16,071 shares. Northern stated it has 0.11% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). 515,185 are held by Prudential Inc. Jnba Advsr has 0% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Van Eck Assocs reported 28,276 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). 146,461 were accumulated by Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd. 17,976 were reported by Cibc Markets. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id, a Idaho-based fund reported 8,800 shares. United Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.12% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Suntrust Banks stated it has 35,113 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion National Bank holds 0.04% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) or 271,902 shares.

Ross Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and ddÂ’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. The company has market cap of $37.30 billion. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. It has a 23.79 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices primarily to middle income households; and ddÂ’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices to clients from households with moderate income.