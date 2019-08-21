LSB Industries, Inc. (LXU) Reaches $4.35 After 6.00% Down Move; ILIKA PLC SOUTHAMPTON COMMON SHARES UNIT (ILIKF) SI Decreased By 94.17%

The stock of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.33% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.35. About 236,821 shares traded or 25.32% up from the average. LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) has declined 21.17% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.17% the S&P500. Some Historical LXU News: 20/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES, REPORTS PRICING OF $400M PRIVATE OFFERING OF SR; 09/05/2018 – LSB Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES – AMENDMENT TO PERMIT INDEBTEDNESS UNDER NOTES DUE 2023 AND LIENS, WHICH NOTES ARE CONTEMPLATED TO BE ISSUED PURSUANT TO 144A OFFERING; 23/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES SAYS 89.97% OF NOTES TENDERED; 16/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES REPORTS PROPOSED $400M NOTES OFFERING; 25/04/2018 – LSB Industries 1Q Loss/Shr 49c; 03/05/2018 – LSB Industries Presenting at Conference May 10; 16/04/2018 – LSB Industries, Inc. Announces Cash Tender Offer for Its Outstanding 8.50% Senior Secured Notes Due 2019; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises LSB Industries Otlk To Positive; ‘CCC’ Rtg Afrmd; 07/05/2018 – LSB Industries Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 6The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $125.21M company. It was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. We have $4.09 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:LXU worth $7.51M less.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 5 investors sold LSB Industries, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 15.29 million shares or 0.07% more from 15.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance owns 279,699 shares. 81,650 were reported by Teton. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 13,888 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Comerica State Bank has 0% invested in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) for 19,990 shares. Citigroup invested 0% in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU). Washington-based Parametric Associate Lc has invested 0% in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU). Prudential owns 0% invested in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) for 34,181 shares. Group One Trading Lp invested in 200 shares. First Wilshire Inc has 100,795 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc accumulated 44,921 shares or 0% of the stock. Bancorporation Of America Corp De has 0% invested in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU). Tower Research Ltd (Trc) owns 1,933 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 37,800 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss accumulated 94,454 shares.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $245,029 activity. White Lynn F bought $42,100 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. $103,727 worth of stock was bought by ROEDEL RICHARD on Thursday, August 1. Another trade for 19,300 shares valued at $99,202 was bought by BEHRMAN MARK T.

