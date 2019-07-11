LSB Industries, Inc. (LXU) EPS Estimated At $-0.09; Lemaitre Vascular Has 2.14 Sentiment

Lemaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 79 investment professionals increased or opened new holdings, while 37 sold and decreased their positions in Lemaitre Vascular Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 14.86 million shares, down from 14.86 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Lemaitre Vascular Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 32 Increased: 51 New Position: 28.

Analysts expect LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) to report $-0.09 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $1.18 EPS change or 92.91% from last quarter’s $-1.27 EPS. After having $-0.69 EPS previously, LSB Industries, Inc.’s analysts see -86.96% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.27% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.55. About 111,925 shares traded or 3.41% up from the average. LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) has declined 9.07% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LXU News: 15/05/2018 – LSB Industries at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of LSB Industries, Inc. – LXU; 23/04/2018 – LSB Industries, Inc. Announces Expiration and Results of Cash Tender Offer for Its Outstanding 8.50% Senior Secured Notes Due; 04/05/2018 – LSB Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 10; 14/05/2018 – Kennedy Capital Management Exits Position in LSB Industries; 16/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES INC – INTENDS TO OFFER $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2023; 03/05/2018 – LSB Industries Presenting at Conference May 10; 25/04/2018 – LSB Industries 1Q Loss/Shr 49c; 16/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES REPORTS PROPOSED $400M NOTES OFFERING; 03/05/2018 – LSB Industries, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

LSB Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $102.13 million. The firm provides nitrogen fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate , urea ammonia nitrate, and AN ammonia solution for agricultural applications; high purity and commercial grade ammonia, high purity AN, sulfuric acids, mixed nitrating acids, carbon dioxide, and diesel exhaust fluids, as well as concentrated, blended, and regular nitric acids for industrial applications; and industrial grade AN and solutions for the mining industry. It currently has negative earnings. It offers industrial acids and other chemical products to the polyurethane, paper, fiber, emission control, and electronic industries; and blended and regular nitric acids, and industrial and high purity ammonia for various specialty applications, including the reduction of air emissions from power plants, as well as agricultural products to farmers, ranchers, fertilizer dealers, and distributors.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.67 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 5 investors sold LSB Industries, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 15.29 million shares or 0.07% more from 15.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. One Trading Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU). Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon owns 249,065 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Com owns 6,569 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU). Vanguard Group Inc holds 0% in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) or 1.32 million shares. 33,109 were accumulated by Kbc Group Nv. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 26,888 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU). Bank & Trust Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU). United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU). Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,426 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) for 20,355 shares. Robotti Robert holds 4.43% or 2.01M shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 759 shares in its portfolio.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company has market cap of $558.27 million. The firm provides angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; carotid shunts to temporarily divert or shut blood to the brain during the removal of plaque from the carotid artery in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; and powered phlebectomy devices that enable removal of varicose veins. It has a 25.57 P/E ratio. It also offers embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude blood flow; and perfusion catheters that temporarily perfuse blood and other liquids into the vasculature.

The stock increased 1.65% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $28.38. About 47,339 shares traded. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) has declined 17.19% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LMAT News: 07/05/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Divests Itself of General Surgery Pdt Lines; 25/04/2018 – LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC LMAT.O – SEES 2018 SALES $106.0 MLN – $109.0 MLN; 04/05/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 27/03/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 lemaitre vascular, inc. | anastoclip gc closure system | K173323 | 03/08/2018 |; 20/04/2018 – DJ LeMaitre Vascular Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMAT); 21/05/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC SEES 2018 SHR $1.05 TO $1.13; 10/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

