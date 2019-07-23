LSB Industries, Inc. (LXU) EPS Estimated At $-0.09; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Last Week

Analysts expect LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) to report $-0.09 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $1.18 EPS change or 92.91% from last quarter’s $-1.27 EPS. After having $-0.69 EPS previously, LSB Industries, Inc.’s analysts see -86.96% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.79% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.32. About 84,769 shares traded. LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) has declined 9.07% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LXU News: 14/05/2018 – Kennedy Capital Management Exits Position in LSB Industries; 07/05/2018 – LSB Industries Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 6; 23/04/2018 – LSB Industries, Inc. Announces Expiration and Results of Cash Tender Offer for Its Outstanding 8.50% Senior Secured Notes Due 2019; 20/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES – AMENDMENT TO PERMIT INDEBTEDNESS UNDER NOTES DUE 2023 AND LIENS, WHICH NOTES ARE CONTEMPLATED TO BE ISSUED PURSUANT TO 144A OFFERING; 16/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES – TO USE PROCEEDS TO REPURCHASE AND/OR REDEEM ANY AND ALL OUTSTANDING $375 MLN AGGREGATE OF 8.50% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2019; 23/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES SAYS 89.97% OF NOTES TENDERED; 15/05/2018 – LSB Industries at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES INC – PRICED ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING OF $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2023; 16/04/2018 – LSB Industries, Inc. Announces Cash Tender Offer for Its Outstanding 8.50% Senior Secured Notes Due 2019; 03/05/2018 – LSB Industries Presenting at Conference May 10

Among 3 analysts covering Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Tourmaline Oil had 4 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of TOU in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Scotia Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Raymond James. See Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) latest ratings:

21/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $27 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $30 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $23 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $29 Maintain

The stock increased 0.41% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.27. About 385,363 shares traded. Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) has 0.00% since July 23, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company has market cap of $4.70 billion. The firm has interests in the properties located in Peace River High, Alberta Deep Basin, and NEBC Montney areas. It has a 13.08 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 5 investors sold LSB Industries, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 15.29 million shares or 0.07% more from 15.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can accumulated 26,888 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0% in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) or 6,569 shares. Iowa-based Principal Grp has invested 0% in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 0% in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) or 119 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) for 2,509 shares. Ironwood Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0.3% invested in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) for 59,776 shares. Eidelman Virant invested in 1.95% or 444,666 shares. Robotti Robert holds 4.43% of its portfolio in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) for 2.01M shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 7,869 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 586 shares. Comerica Natl Bank reported 19,990 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) for 1.80M shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Com reported 0% stake. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU).