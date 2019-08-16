LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU) is a company in the Chemicals – Major Diversified industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

LSB Industries Inc. has 73.1% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 69.40% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand LSB Industries Inc. has 3.6% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 5.34% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have LSB Industries Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSB Industries Inc. 0.00% -30.90% -9.50% Industry Average 1.56% 17.98% 5.38%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares LSB Industries Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio LSB Industries Inc. N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 113.49M 7.28B 93.22

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for LSB Industries Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LSB Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 3.18 2.50

The rivals have a potential upside of 36.08%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of LSB Industries Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LSB Industries Inc. 35.97% 31.66% -15.71% -31.55% -21.17% -9.6% Industry Average 6.70% 7.60% 6.19% 18.06% 30.16% 24.63%

For the past year LSB Industries Inc. had bearish trend while LSB Industries Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

LSB Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, LSB Industries Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.13 and has 2.39 Quick Ratio. LSB Industries Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LSB Industries Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 4.27 shows that LSB Industries Inc. is 327.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, LSB Industries Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.95 which is 94.88% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

LSB Industries Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

LSB Industries Inc.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors LSB Industries Inc.

LSB Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (AN), urea ammonia nitrate, and AN ammonia solution for agricultural applications; high purity and commercial grade ammonia, high purity AN, sulfuric acids, mixed nitrating acids, carbon dioxide, and diesel exhaust fluids, as well as concentrated, blended, and regular nitric acids for industrial applications; and industrial grade AN and solutions for the mining industry. It offers industrial acids and other chemical products to the polyurethane, paper, fiber, emission control, and electronic industries; and blended and regular nitric acids, and industrial and high purity ammonia for various specialty applications, including the reduction of air emissions from power plants, as well as agricultural products to farmers, ranchers, fertilizer dealers, and distributors. The company also sells industrial machinery and related components; and holds working interests in natural gas properties. LSB Industries, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.