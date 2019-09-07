Lsb Inds (LXU) Holder Gendell Jeffrey L Has Trimmed Its Position as Valuation Declined; Azimuth Capital Management Has Increased Its Proofpoint (PFPT) Position by $4.00 Million

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 69.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 33,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The institutional investor held 80,450 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.77M, up from 47,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $125.1. About 581,453 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.00-Adj EPS $1.09; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint; 24/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $120; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Rev $162.5M; 27/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $130; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $702 MLN TO $706 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Whale Rock Capital Management Buys 2.1% Position in Proofpoint; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q REV. $162.5M, EST. $152.0M; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Rev $168M-$170M

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased its stake in Lsb Inds Inc (LXU) by 7.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L sold 184,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 2.26M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.09 million, down from 2.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Lsb Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.19% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $4.97. About 89,851 shares traded. LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) has declined 21.17% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.17% the S&P500. Some Historical LXU News: 05/04/2018 – LSB Industries, Inc. Provides 2018 First Quarter Outlook; 30/03/2018 LSB Industries: Marran H. Ogilvie Resigned From Board March 27; 16/04/2018 – LSB Industries To Offer $400M in Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Secured Notes Due 2023 for Sale in a Private Placement; 14/05/2018 – LSB Industries Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 07/05/2018 – LSB Industries Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 6; 16/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES INC – TENDER OFFER SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON APRIL 20, 2018; 09/05/2018 – LSB Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES, REPORTS PRICING OF $400M PRIVATE OFFERING OF SR; 16/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES: TENDER OFFER FOR $375M 8.50% NOTES DUE ’19; 20/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES INC – REVOLVER AMENDMENT TO CLARIFY THAT SPRINGING MATURITY DATE IS NO LONGER APPLICABLE, AND THAT MATURITY DATE IS JANUARY 17, 2022

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 5 investors sold LXU shares while 23 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 15.29 million shares or 0.07% more from 15.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp owns 249,065 shares. Northern Corporation holds 0% or 270,238 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) for 77,198 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Llc reported 0% in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU). Rhumbline Advisers reported 63,691 shares stake. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Co invested in 586 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU). Howe & Rusling reported 0% in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 6,892 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise reported 114,250 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) holds 1,933 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Incorporated owns 117 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 13,888 shares. 94,454 are held by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Llc. Parkside Bankshares And Trust has invested 0% in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU).

Analysts await LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.00 earnings per share, up 18.03% or $0.22 from last year’s $-1.22 per share. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by LSB Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,900.00% negative EPS growth.

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 304,444 shares to 1.53 million shares, valued at $29.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cavco Inds Inc Del (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 60,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Entegra Finl Corp (NASDAQ:ENFC).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $245,029 activity. $103,727 worth of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) shares were bought by ROEDEL RICHARD. $42,100 worth of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) was bought by White Lynn F.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 27,785 shares to 65,050 shares, valued at $10.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 609 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,336 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.