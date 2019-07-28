Lsb Inds (LXU) Holder Gendell Jeffrey L Has Cut Its Stake by $1.10 Million as Stock Price Declined; Conagra Brands (CAG) Stock Rose While Jana Partners Has Lifted Stake by $38.32 Million

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased its stake in Lsb Inds Inc (LXU) by 7.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L sold 184,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.26M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.09 million, down from 2.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Lsb Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.50 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.29% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $3.98. About 102,876 shares traded. LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) has declined 9.07% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LXU News: 25/04/2018 – LSB Industries 1Q Loss/Shr 49c; 16/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR 8.50% SR SECURED NOTES; 20/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES INC – REVOLVER AMENDMENT TO CLARIFY THAT SPRINGING MATURITY DATE IS NO LONGER APPLICABLE, AND THAT MATURITY DATE IS JANUARY 17, 2022; 20/04/2018 – LSB NOTES TO BE ISSUED AT PRICE EQUAL TO 99.509% OF FACE VALUE; 16/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES: TENDER OFFER FOR $375M 8.50% NOTES DUE ’19; 25/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.49; 16/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES INC – INTENDS TO OFFER $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2023; 23/04/2018 – LSB Industries, Inc. Announces Expiration and Results of Cash Tender Offer for Its Outstanding 8.50% Senior Secured Notes Due; 20/04/2018 – LSB INDUSTRIES – AMENDMENT TO PERMIT INDEBTEDNESS UNDER NOTES DUE 2023 AND LIENS, WHICH NOTES ARE CONTEMPLATED TO BE ISSUED PURSUANT TO 144A OFFERING; 23/04/2018 – LSB Industries, Inc. Announces Expiration and Results of Cash Tender Offer for Its Outstanding 8.50% Senior Secured Notes Due 2019

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 1.42M shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 14.96M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415.04 million, up from 13.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.18B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $29.16. About 3.49M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA SAYS WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS SAYS DISAGREES WITH COMMISSION’S DECISION; 22/03/2018 – Conagra mitigates inflation hit with fewer discounts, cost control; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Hurt By Higher Costs, Retailer Inventory Cuts — Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Awards Employee-Led Sustainability And Innovation Projects; 07/05/2018 – Conagra at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW FROM $0.41 TO $0.87 IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.03 TO $2.05; 04/05/2018 – CONAGRA AND JANA MUTUALLY AGREE TO END COOPERATION PACT; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW 27.1% TO $0.61

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.67 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 5 investors sold LXU shares while 23 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 15.29 million shares or 0.07% more from 15.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of America Corp De accumulated 37,319 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L holds 1.95% or 2.26M shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0% in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU). California Public Employees Retirement System reported 44,035 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0% stake. Mason Street Advsr reported 0% in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU). State Street Corp accumulated 0% or 546,554 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU). Ameritas Prtn holds 0% or 1,588 shares. Brandywine Invest Ltd owns 15,310 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 15,491 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Plc holds 0% or 40,469 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 63,691 shares. Teton reported 81,650 shares. Robotti Robert invested 4.43% of its portfolio in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU).

More notable recent LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “LSB Industries, Inc. Announces Pricing of Its $35 Million Private Offering of Senior Notes – Business Wire” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 84% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “LSB Industries, Inc. Reports Operating Results for the 2019 First Quarter – Business Wire” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating LSB Industries, Inc. for Potential Breaches Of Fiduciary Duty By Its Board of Directors – PRNewswire” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Best-Performing Stocks On Earnings This Season – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 04, 2017.

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 103,800 shares to 160,544 shares, valued at $7.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shore Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 24,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Comml Bank stated it has 61,198 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Corp has invested 0.02% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Salem Invest Counselors holds 0.01% or 1,711 shares in its portfolio. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora owns 450 shares. Amer Registered Advisor owns 7,400 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council holds 29,100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 0.01% or 12,437 shares. Jones Financial Companies Lllp stated it has 8,866 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pittenger & Anderson Inc reported 3,903 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Com holds 0.11% or 435,874 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated, Maryland-based fund reported 2.83 million shares. Bridges Inv Mgmt Inc reported 117,705 shares. Blb&B Advisors Lc invested in 13,112 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).