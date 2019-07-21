Ls Investment Advisors Upped Western Union Co/The (WU) Position by $962,892; Miller Howard Investments Has Cut Lamar Advertising Co New Cl A (LAMR) Position by $2.20 Million as Stock Rose

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co New Cl A (LAMR) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 27,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 842,118 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.75 million, down from 869,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Lamar Advertising Co New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $79.4. About 248,618 shares traded. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has risen 21.92% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.49% the S&P500.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Western Union Co/The (WU) by 234.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 53,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,277 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, up from 22,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Western Union Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $20.4. About 2.60 million shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has declined 1.57% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q EPS 46c; 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Selected as Payments Provider for OneUnited Bank; 10/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Funds Local Youth Enrichment Programs with Assist from Denver Nuggets; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION 1Q ADJ EPS 45C; 20/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Continues its Commitment to Supporting Education with Global WU Scholars Program; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 GAAP Effective Tax Rate of Approximately 14%, Adjusted Tax Rate of Approximately 15%; 30/04/2018 – Western Union Adds WeChat Capability to GlobalPay for Students; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Net $213.6M; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 Low to Mid-Single Digit Increase in GAAP, Constant Currency Revenue; 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Releases Next Gen Bill Payment Platform

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 3,782 shares to 5,463 shares, valued at $562,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Proc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,460 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Sys (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68 billion and $3.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (NYSE:CTL) by 115,270 shares to 558,691 shares, valued at $6.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corp Plc Shs (NYSE:ETN) by 13,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 904,597 shares, and has risen its stake in Eversource Energy Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4.

