Ls Investment Advisors Upped Its Target (TGT) Stake; SLM (SLM)’s Sentiment Is 1.54

SLM Corp (SLM) investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.41, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 146 active investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 95 reduced and sold their stock positions in SLM Corp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 427.67 million shares, down from 440.29 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding SLM Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 82 Increased: 93 New Position: 53.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased Target Corp (TGT) stake by 4.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ls Investment Advisors Llc acquired 3,789 shares as Target Corp (TGT)’s stock rose 14.18%. The Ls Investment Advisors Llc holds 80,758 shares with $6.48 million value, up from 76,969 last quarter. Target Corp now has $43.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $83.8. About 4.23 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Target; 16/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Toys ‘R’ Us demise could spur merger boom in U.S. toy market; 03/04/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY ACROSS NORTHWEST; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Comparable Average Transaction Amount Fell 0.6%; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 19/04/2018 – Target Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – RAISING STARTING WAGE TO $12 AN HOUR THIS SPRING – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – TARGET 2-DAY OFFER IS FOR ORDERS OVER $35 OR MADE WITH RED CARD; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO SAYS OPERATING INCOME CONTINUES TO REFLECT NEAR-TERM HEADWINDS DRIVEN BY LAST YEAR’S INVESTMENTS TO TRANSFORM THE BUSINESS; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SAYS REGULAR-PRICED SALES INCREASED MORE THAN $1 BILLION COMPARED WITH LAST YEAR, REFLECTING THE IMPACT OF COMPANY’S ‘PRICED-RIGHT DAILY’ STRATEGY

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) stake by 20,377 shares to 249,344 valued at $22.01 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Home Depot (NYSE:HD) stake by 9,233 shares and now owns 128,989 shares. Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME) was reduced too.

Among 12 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Target has $11500 highest and $6700 lowest target. $88.79’s average target is 5.95% above currents $83.8 stock price. Target had 28 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 23 by UBS. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 5. The company was upgraded on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 29 report. Deutsche Bank maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, May 23. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Robert W. Baird. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell”.

The stock increased 2.39% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $8.57. About 3.36M shares traded or 15.38% up from the average. SLM Corporation (SLM) has declined 19.38% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLM News: 30/03/2018 – Fitch: SLM Rating Reflects Improved Core Operating Performance; 11/05/2018 – Sallie Mae Recognized for Efforts to Help Families Plan and Pay for College; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Second Annual Sallie Mae 5K Race to Help Fund College Scholarships; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS NAVIENT’S BA3 SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/04/2018 – SLM CORP SLM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Sallie Mae and Hip-Hop Artist Dee-1 Help Deserving Customer Pay ‘Sallie Mae Back’; 12/03/2018 – Sallie Mae Launches Free Scholarship Search Tool for Graduate Students; 23/04/2018 – Sallie Mae 1Q Net $122.9M; 27/03/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG: CHANGE AT MANAGEMENT BOARD LEVEL

Analysts await SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 13.04% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.23 per share. SLM’s profit will be $110.92 million for 8.24 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by SLM Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.13% negative EPS growth.

Valueact Holdings L.P. holds 4.27% of its portfolio in SLM Corporation for 39.18 million shares. 13D Management Llc owns 1.27 million shares or 3.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Portolan Capital Management Llc has 2.24% invested in the company for 2.19 million shares. The New York-based Selz Capital Llc has invested 1.46% in the stock. Shellback Capital Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.01 million shares.