Ls Investment Advisors Upped Caterpillar (CAT) Stake by $352,648; Share Value Declined; Incline Global Management Cut Its Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Holding as Share Price Rose

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar (CAT) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 47,930 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.53 million, up from 45,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.36. About 1.04M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3 percent; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 39 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Definitive Proxy Statement; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 1 percent; 24/04/2018 – U.S. March Caterpillar Dealer Reported Machine Sales (Table); 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar: Finance Services Division Vice Pres Joe Creed Named Interim CFO; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR NAMES ANDREW BONFIELD CFO; 02/05/2018 – Caterpillar Helps Customers Build a Better World; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.25 TO $11.25, EST. $9.270; 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS FACILITIES RESTRUCTURING TO AFFECT APPROXIMATELY 880 POSITIONS

Incline Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 92.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc sold 220,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The hedge fund held 18,933 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32 million, down from 239,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $131.16. About 1.95M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 11/04/2018 – FIS Recognizes Ten Clients for Innovation in 2018 Impact Awards; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Chairman Frank Martire to Retire; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kanawha Cap Management Lc reported 27,414 shares. Florida-based Noesis Mangement has invested 0% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Charter accumulated 1.16% or 73,357 shares. Gladius Capital Mngmt LP stated it has 2,845 shares. Regal Inv Advsr Limited Liability reported 16,415 shares. Endowment Mgmt Lp invested in 0.18% or 13,500 shares. Arosa Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 1.05% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Williams Jones And Associates Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 21,318 shares. Oxbow Ltd has invested 0.16% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Ls Investment Advsrs Lc holds 47,930 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Hills Bankshares accumulated 2,090 shares. Marietta Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability Company owns 6,300 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Lifeplan Fin Group holds 0% or 40 shares. The Japan-based Norinchukin Natl Bank The has invested 0.3% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp Cl A (NYSE:APH) by 9,167 shares to 8,659 shares, valued at $831,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) by 31,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,305 shares, and cut its stake in Air Prods & Chem (NYSE:APD).

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $855.52 million for 23.42 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Incline Global Management Llc, which manages about $222.93 million and $485.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 51,502 shares to 512,322 shares, valued at $29.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 83,391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,102 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Donaldson Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 3,787 shares. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 20 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.59% or 2.23M shares. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.02% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 2.12M shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 144,600 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Trustmark Retail Bank Tru Department, Mississippi-based fund reported 2,872 shares. Reilly Advsrs Ltd, California-based fund reported 346 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.15% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). North Star Asset Management owns 1.24% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 129,847 shares. Wetherby Asset has invested 0.1% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Capital Counsel Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 6,075 shares in its portfolio. Amica Mutual Insur holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 9,503 shares. Huntington Retail Bank reported 2,338 shares. Hexavest Inc accumulated 126 shares.