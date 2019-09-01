Ls Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Stake in Clorox Co (CLX) by $400,320 as Stock Price Rose; Altria (MO) Shareholder Keystone Financial Planning Upped Holding

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in Altria (MO) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc bought 7,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 94,263 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41 million, up from 87,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Altria for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $43.74. About 13.61M shares traded or 53.29% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 15/05/2018 – Valinor Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Altria: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria Ratings Apply to About $14 Billion of Total Outstanding Debt at End of 2017; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ITS $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $2 BLN,; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Rev $6.11B; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES ESTABLISHMENT OF TWO DIVISIONS – CORE TOBACCO AND INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PRODUCTS; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00, REV VIEW $19.64 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Clorox Co (CLX) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 24,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98M, down from 27,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Clorox Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $158.16. About 1.06 million shares traded or 15.80% up from the average. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 19/04/2018 – Clorox Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Will Pay $700 Million to Acquire Vitamin Maker Nutranext; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expects to Fund Nutranext Acquisition Through Combination of Available Cash and Debt Financing; 02/05/2018 – Clorox cuts earnings outlook on swelling cost pressure; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS ADDITIONAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 12/03/2018 Clorox Announces Agreement To Acquire Nutranext, A Leader In Dietary Supplements; 07/05/2018 – Clorox at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Taking Aggressive Action to Address Headwinds, Support Margin Improvement Over Time; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.31

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 7,645 shares to 86,716 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sba Communications Corp by 4,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,679 shares, and has risen its stake in Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL).