Ls Investment Advisors Raised Stake in Federal Realty Invs Trust (FRT) by $358,272; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Valuation Rose, Holder Park Circle Co Cut by $489,600 Its Position

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Federal Realty Invs Trust (FRT) by 8.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,799 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The institutional investor held 37,740 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.86M, up from 34,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Federal Realty Invs Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $134.75. About 190,389 shares traded. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has risen 7.82% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.82% the S&P500.

Park Circle Co decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 14,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.01 million, down from 17,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $210.09. About 988,768 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 08/03/2018 – BANKINTER SA BKT.MC : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 7.9 EUROS FROM 7.65 EUROS; 04/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Facebook, and American Airlines Have Earnings Momentum — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Adds DCP Midstream, Cuts SemGroup; 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN’S MENA CEO YOUNAN SPOKE IN INTERVIEW WITH BLOOMBERG; 01/05/2018 – Venator Materials Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – Goldman’s Currie Says U.S. Has ‘Pretty Limited’ Options to Curb Oil Price (Video); 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs eyes Germany for expansion of Marcus; 27/03/2018 – NEW: Deutsche Bank approached Goldman Sachs’ Richard Gnodde to ask if he would be interested in taking the helm of the German lender, but the executive turned it down, according to a source close to him; 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN TO HIRE MORGAN STANLEY’S AL-KHUDAIRY AS MIDEAST ADVISER; 04/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Goldman Sachs Gearing Up To Enter Commercial Banking Market

