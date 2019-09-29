Ls Investment Advisors Raised By $1.09 Million Its Atmos Energy (ATO) Holding; COLOPL JAPAN (CPLLF) Shorts Down By 45.73%

COLOPL INC JAPAN (OTCMKTS:CPLLF) had a decrease of 45.73% in short interest. CPLLF’s SI was 326,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 45.73% from 601,800 shares previously. It closed at $5.7 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) stake by 190.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ls Investment Advisors Llc acquired 10,392 shares as Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)’s stock rose 6.91%. The Ls Investment Advisors Llc holds 15,855 shares with $1.67 million value, up from 5,463 last quarter. Atmos Energy Corp now has $13.48B valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $114.05. About 661,837 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold ATO shares while 126 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 95.13 million shares or 3.18% more from 92.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Dallas Securities Incorporated stated it has 18,550 shares or 1.71% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 170,469 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.06% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Bb&T Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Cambiar Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.12% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Cls Invests Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Hyman Charles D accumulated 2,950 shares. Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Asset Management Incorporated reported 7,385 shares. Kbc Gp Nv reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). The New York-based Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc has invested 0.96% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 5,419 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Inv Limited Liability holds 0.42% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) or 5,815 shares. Amp Invsts Ltd accumulated 320,379 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Atmos Energy has $12100 highest and $10900 lowest target. $119.67’s average target is 4.93% above currents $114.05 stock price. Atmos Energy had 7 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, September 25.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) stake by 6,312 shares to 8,020 valued at $1.34M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) stake by 748,563 shares and now owns 30,016 shares. Wi was reduced too.

COLOPL, Inc. develops and operates Colony Life and other location games in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $. The firm offers native applications for smartphones; applications for virtual reality devices; location data analysis consulting services to municipalities and operating companies, such as rail companies; and Smart Answer, a research service dedicated to smartphones. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers fund to support VR companies in Japan and internationally.