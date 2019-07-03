Ls Investment Advisors Raised Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stake by $826,431; Marriott Intl New (MAR) Valuation Rose While Ameritas Investment Partners Lowered Its Stake by $503,625

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,588 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14M, up from 17,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $255.24. About 594,255 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 12.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 4,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,900 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, down from 31,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $141.75. About 649,869 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 5.40% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 26/04/2018 – MCR BUYS COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT IN DOWNTOWN MILWAUKEE; 16/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 16 / 2018 – Courtyard by Marriott LaGuardia Hotel – New York City Region; 05/04/2018 – Marriott Rewards And Starwood Preferred Guest Give Members More Points Earning Opportunities With New Promotions; 09/05/2018 – Marriott Aims to Beat Home-Sharing Upstarts at Their Own Game; 12/04/2018 – Continental Acquires Metro Vending Service, Inc; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International: Sale of Le Centre Sheraton Montreal Hotel for About C$92 Million; 16/04/2018 – Chase and Marriott Announce the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card – a New Card with More Value, More Access, More; 03/05/2018 – Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka Named to Full-Service Beverage Programs for Marriott Hotels; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $5.01B, EST. $5.76B; 02/04/2018 – Commonwealth Hotels Acquire Two Additional Marriott Brand Hotels

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “5 Health Care Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – GuruFocus.com” on June 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “BD Announces Pricing and Upsizing of Tender Offers – PRNewswire” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On QUALCOMM, Incorporated (QCOM) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Nv invested 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Reliance Trust Com Of Delaware has 1,963 shares. Cls Invs Llc owns 0% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 79 shares. Aristotle Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 1,200 shares. Estabrook Capital Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Missouri-based Smith Moore has invested 0.07% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Essex Fin Inc reported 4,481 shares. Clark Cap Group Incorporated accumulated 1,713 shares. Tradewinds Cap Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Forbes J M And Com Llp stated it has 1.41% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Whalerock Point Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.52% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.1% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Pictet And Cie (Europe), Luxembourg-based fund reported 8,687 shares. Azimuth Ltd holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 38,834 shares. Research holds 0% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 51 shares.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds (NYSE:MCD) by 1,940 shares to 39,023 shares, valued at $7.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 3,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,769 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Ptnrs holds 27,900 shares. Evermay Wealth Management Lc reported 0.1% stake. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Company owns 222,732 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Valley National Advisers invested in 29 shares or 0% of the stock. Intact Mngmt owns 2,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Franklin, California-based fund reported 215,639 shares. 2,470 are held by Rmb Management Limited Company. Amer Insurance Com Tx stated it has 72,880 shares. Whittier Trust has 460 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Com has 12,277 shares. Tortoise Inv Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.01% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Inc (Ca) holds 0.26% or 4,725 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 333,184 shares. California Public Employees Retirement invested 0.1% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Florida-based Raymond James Finance Svcs Advisors has invested 0.03% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,834 shares to 150,462 shares, valued at $12.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 3,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,612 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 9.25% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.73 per share. MAR’s profit will be $522.90 million for 22.57 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.35% EPS growth.