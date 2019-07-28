Ls Investment Advisors Raised Archer (ADM) Position by $394,568 as Stock Declined; As Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Price Declined, Holder Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Decreased Its Stake

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 20.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 8,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,939 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, down from 39,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $67.76. About 12.25M shares traded or 30.56% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE CITES PHASE 2B/3 RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS STUDY IN JAPAN; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie: Upadacitinib Significantly Inhibited Radiographic Progression at Week 26 Compared to Placebo; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 09/05/2018 – Immuno-Oncology Treatment Imfinzi for Stage III, Unresectable Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Now Approved in Canada; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Sees FY EPS $6.82-EPS $6.92; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine F; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 27/04/2018 – $ABBV terminates another antibody-drug conjugate SC-007 from $5.8B Stemcentrx acquisition due to “Benefit/Risk Imbalance”; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDATION FOLLOWING 12 REPORTS OF SERIOUS INFLAMMATORY BRAIN DISORDERS WORLDWIDE, INCLUDING ENCEPHALITIS AND MENINGOENCEPHALITIS

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Archer (ADM) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 9,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 127,233 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49 million, up from 118,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Archer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $40.59. About 2.06M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 7.74% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM and Bunge Have Stalled; 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS IT’S `VERY CONFIDENT’ ON PROSPECTS AMID TRADE OUTLOOK; 23/03/2018 – ADM to suspend biodiesel output at German plant; 23/03/2018 – ADM Board of Directors Nominates AECOM Chairman and CEO Michael S. Burke to Board; 12/03/2018 – U.S. farmers seek approval of $1.51 bln GMO corn settlement with Syngenta; 25/05/2018 – ADM: ACTIVITY HAS SLOWED OR STOPPED AT SEVERAL OF ITS PLANTS; 19/03/2018 – ADM REALIGNS SEGMENTS TO FURTHER ACCELERATE GROWTH; 16/05/2018 – ADM CFO YOUNG COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – China fans trade dispute with hefty deposit on U.S. sorghum imports; 27/04/2018 – ADM to expand production in Bulgaria with new facility

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $521.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 539 shares to 1,560 shares, valued at $2.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon (NYSE:XOM) by 5,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of stock or 30,400 shares. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 20,054 shares to 718,595 shares, valued at $19.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 3,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,463 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Sys (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.77 million activity. Felsinger Donald E bought $2.51 million worth of stock. LUCIANO JUAN R bought $1.00M worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) on Monday, April 29.