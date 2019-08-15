Ls Investment Advisors Position in Progressive (PGR) Has Decreased as Shares Rose; Anchor Bolt Capital LP Lowered Holding in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) by $41.24 Million as Stock Value Rose

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp (PGR) by 43.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc sold 12,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 15,702 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, down from 27,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $76.98. About 2.06 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 82.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 808,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 174,615 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.02M, down from 983,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $56.98. About 2.98M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Trade battle resolved, Delta expects to fly CSeries jets by early 2019; 20/04/2018 – U.S., Europe order emergency checks on engine type in Southwest accident; 13/03/2018 – Delta Air Lines Will Exclude Expense From Adjusted Earnings; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Delta Air Lines Inc.’s Prpsd Sr Unsecd Notes ‘BB+’; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS OPERATIONS IN BOSTON EXPECTED TO RESUME WEDNESDAY; 18/04/2018 – WXYZ Detroit: #BREAKING: Delta flight from Detroit to West Palm Beach lands safely after blowing a tire; 25/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Poona Dal & Oil Industries for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 05/03/2018 – DELTA ALSO ISSUED WEATHER WAIVER FOR NORTHEAST & NEW ENGLAND; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Total System Load Factor 85.1%; 04/04/2018 – Delta Air says breach at tech firm may have exposed some customer data

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Natl Bancorp In stated it has 0.05% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 0.07% or 84,300 shares. Veritable LP accumulated 20,814 shares. Reilly Financial Limited Liability Com reported 0% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Shikiar Asset stated it has 2.09% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Janney Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 251,067 shares. The North Carolina-based Wedge Capital Mngmt L LP Nc has invested 0.16% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Markel accumulated 174,000 shares. 172,956 are owned by Mount Lucas Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 301 shares. Global Endowment Mngmt Limited Partnership, North Carolina-based fund reported 15,400 shares. Palladium Prtn Llc holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 99,483 shares. 2,412 are owned by Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Co. Pnc Fincl Services Group Incorporated owns 327,815 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia accumulated 317,848 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 24.44% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 6.36 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.68% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Today’s Pickup: California Emissions Decline As Car, Truck Pollution Rises – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Delta, Viacom And More ‘Fast Money Picks’ For August 6 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Delta Plans More Growth in Boston, Challenging JetBlue – Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Delta Air Lines, Salesforce and American Airlines – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21M and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 533,080 shares to 887,137 shares, valued at $53.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 8,386 shares in the quarter, for a total of 936,086 shares, and has risen its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NYSEMKT:NG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset reported 502,520 shares. Edge Wealth Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 200 shares. Congress Asset Ma owns 859,993 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt reported 0.05% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Bryn Mawr Tru Communications has 3,807 shares. Arizona State Retirement owns 137,912 shares. Ajo LP invested 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 311,895 shares. Gsa Capital Limited Liability Partnership has 20,516 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 3.21 million shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.23% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Vanguard Grp reported 0.13% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 693,790 are owned by Glenmede Na. Parsons Inc Ri accumulated 39,747 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Cibc reported 79,106 shares.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Progressive Announces Dividend Information – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Progressive July NPW rises 12% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “What is the Driving Force Behind Car Companies Offering Insurance? – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Int High Dvd Yld In by 15,861 shares to 224,070 shares, valued at $13.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in M & T Bank Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 4,954 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,093 shares, and has risen its stake in Firstenergy (NYSE:FE).