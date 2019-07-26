Ls Investment Advisors Position In Pentair Plc (PNR) Was Has Boosted; Weatherly Asset Management Has Boosted Its Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stake by $351,745; Stock Value Rose

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 13.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 9,497 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 81,644 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63 million, up from 72,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $39.17. About 443,093 shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 18.02% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $2.96 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees FY Sales $2.96B; 16/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – AS OF MAY 16, 2018, THERE WAS $255.3 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES OUTSTANDING; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT PROVIDES 2018 GAAP EPS GUIDANCE AT A RANGE OF $1.38 TO $1.48 AND, ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS, AT A RANGE OF $1.70 TO $1.80; 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PENTAIR’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT Baa3, SHORT-TE; 03/04/2018 – REG-Pentair Board of Directors Approves Separation of nVent; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent FY18 Sales of Approximately $2.2B; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent 2Q Adjusted EPS 41c-44c; 03/04/2018 – Some Pentair Planned Executive Roles Were Previously Announced, Including CEO John L. Stauch; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $2.96 BLN

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 3,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,709 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.59M, up from 79,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $118.5. About 942,257 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT

More notable recent Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For April 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why U.S. Steel, Pentair, and Lindsay Slumped Today – Motley Fool” published on April 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Stocks to Buy As They Hit 52-Week Lows – Investorplace.com” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Calculating The Fair Value Of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold PNR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 135.99 million shares or 1.52% less from 138.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 0% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.17% or 89,844 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp holds 0% or 6,600 shares. Stevens Capital Lp reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 1,055 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 661,794 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 0% stake. 18,271 are owned by Meeder Asset Management. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id reported 471,032 shares. 63 were accumulated by Tarbox Family Office. 1.47M are held by Primecap Management Co Ca. Intrust Savings Bank Na reported 9,997 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. The New York-based Tower Research Cap Limited Liability (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Assetmark Inc owns 62 shares. Capital Fund Management Sa reported 0.03% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $422,748 activity.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,958 shares to 198,630 shares, valued at $10.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laboratory Corp Of America Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 5,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,240 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Waste Management’s (NYSE:WM) Impressive 163% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “2 Companies Building the Circular Economy – The Motley Fool” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Waste Management: Trading At A 20%+ Premium – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Waste Management Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $489.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 253 shares to 15,917 shares, valued at $28.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,180 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).