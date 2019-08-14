Ls Investment Advisors Position in Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Has Trimmed by $339,920 as Share Price Rose; Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University Stake in Antero Res (AR) Raised as Shares Declined

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 198.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought 4.45 million shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 6.69M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.11M, up from 2.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.69% or $0.165 during the last trading session, reaching $3.355. About 6.20M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor (CY) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc sold 24,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 778,579 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62 million, down from 802,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $22.84. About 2.76M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP SAYS DISAGREE WITH THE CONCLUSIONS MADE BY ISS AND GLASS LEWIS IN REGARD TO J. DANIEL MCCRANIE; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive and Industrial; 14/05/2018 – Cypress USB-C Technology Powers Advanced Mobile Computing Experience for Samsung DeX; 29/05/2018 – Cypress to Address Multiple Investor Conferences Through June; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 27c-Adj EPS 31c; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 05/03/2018 – Cypress to Address Two Investor Conferences in March; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – RECOMMEND THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF J. DANIEL MCCRANIE’S ELECTION TO THE BOARD – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold CY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). 18,900 are owned by Fernwood Inv Management Lc. Hudson Bay Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 142,249 shares. Nippon Life Glob Americas owns 0.57% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 473,450 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). First Mercantile invested 0.07% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Axa accumulated 0.23% or 4.01 million shares. 39.87 million were accumulated by Vanguard Gru. Utah Retirement stated it has 67,465 shares. Moreover, Martingale Asset Management LP has 0.05% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Creative Planning stated it has 15,032 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Penbrook Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.71% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Raymond James Services Advsrs accumulated 44,778 shares or 0% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has 0.09% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 183,787 shares. Robertson Opportunity Capital Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 3.81% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY).

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 31.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CY’s profit will be $88.65 million for 23.79 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $261,032 activity.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppl Corporation (NYSE:PPL) by 26,582 shares to 55,341 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,588 shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University, which manages about $717.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 4.87 million shares to 3.63M shares, valued at $187.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $197.04 million activity. Warren Glen C Jr also bought $128,835 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Thursday, March 14. $6,900 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A.. Another trade for 16.09M shares valued at $99.30 million was made by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. on Monday, June 10. Another trade for 16.09 million shares valued at $99.30M was made by WARBURG PINCUS LLC on Monday, June 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,204 were reported by Comerica National Bank. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Company has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). 256,332 were reported by Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership. Van Eck invested in 0% or 24,500 shares. Sailingstone Cap Prtn Limited Liability Com invested in 21.11 million shares or 12.29% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 541,192 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership reported 7.75 million shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Llc accumulated 0% or 2,000 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia invested in 7,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt holds 0.03% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 98,984 shares. Signaturefd Ltd has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Gsa Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.06% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 63,450 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 10,909 shares in its portfolio. S&Co invested in 0.01% or 11,248 shares.

