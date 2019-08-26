Ls Investment Advisors Lowered Position in Eog Resources (EOG) by $400,900; Banco Santander S A (SAN) Holding Boosted by Amg National Trust Bank

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 101,101 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, down from 105,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 5.16M shares traded or 41.06% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea

Amg National Trust Bank increased its stake in Banco Santander S A (SAN) by 19.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank bought 97,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 591,605 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, up from 493,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Banco Santander S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.77. About 15.28 million shares traded or 34.85% up from the average. Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has declined 23.39% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SAN News: 18/04/2018 – Banco Santander Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Santander launches blockchain-based foreign exchange service; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL LEVELS NOT AN ISSUE IN SANTANDER TALK W/ INVESTORS: CEO; 17/04/2018 – Santander VC Fund Invests in Brazil Startup Creditas; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER BRASIL 1Q LOANS R$280.40B; 23/03/2018 – SANTANDER ON TRACK TO MEET 2018 CET1 FULLY-LOADED TARGET: CEO; 24/04/2018 – BZ WBK BZW.WA CEO SAYS CAN’T EXCLUDE FURTHER BANKS TO BE PUT UP FOR SALE THIS YEAR; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Santander Retail Auto Lease Trst 2018-A Nts Rtgs; 24/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Net Pft EUR2.05B; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S: NO RATING IMPACT TO SCF RAHOITUSPALVELUT Il DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY FROM PROPOSED SWAP NOVATION

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bill Nygren Drills Into Permian Basin Oil – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “16 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Excited About EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG) 17% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3,319 shares to 20,588 shares, valued at $5.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 5,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,763 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carmignac Gestion holds 543,118 shares. American Grp has invested 0.09% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). The Massachusetts-based Fmr Lc has invested 0.2% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Community Fincl Bank Na invested 0.07% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 47,591 were reported by Veritable L P. Sei Investments stated it has 102,435 shares. Stanley has 0.97% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 42,165 shares. Notis has 3,902 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Field Main Bankshares holds 5,325 shares. Wellington Grp Incorporated Llp reported 6.29 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 84,569 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mngmt Ltd owns 43,712 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Llc holds 163,538 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.09% or 15,954 shares. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.43% or 149,577 shares.