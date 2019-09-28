Ls Investment Advisors Lowered Its Automatic Data Proc (ADP) Holding; 1 Analysts Covering Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT)

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased Automatic Data Proc (ADP) stake by 4.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ls Investment Advisors Llc sold 1,820 shares as Automatic Data Proc (ADP)’s stock rose 5.74%. The Ls Investment Advisors Llc holds 37,640 shares with $6.22M value, down from 39,460 last quarter. Automatic Data Proc now has $69.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.74% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $160.43. About 1.99 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/03/2018 – FINAL DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SELL-OFF OF ADP WILL BE TAKEN DURING THE SPRING — STATE SHAREHOLDING AGENCY; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/04/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS MARCH TRAFFIC RISS 5.5% Y/Y; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Unemployment in Threes Is Rarified and Risky Territory, as Economy Threatens to Overheat; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, April 4, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP–Update; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING REDUCED MDLZ, HHC, QSR, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q EPS $1.45; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Hot U.S. Job Market Has Cooled Slightly as Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 02/05/2018 – ADP Increases Profit Guidance for Year — Earnings Review

Among 2 analysts covering Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Applied Industrial Technologies has $6500 highest and $5500 lowest target. $60’s average target is 8.26% above currents $55.42 stock price. Applied Industrial Technologies had 4 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) rating on Thursday, August 15. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $6500 target. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $5500 target in Thursday, August 15 report. See Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) latest ratings:

15/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $60.0000 New Target: $55.0000 Maintain

15/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $70.0000 New Target: $65.0000 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased Home Depot (NYSE:HD) stake by 3,207 shares to 132,196 valued at $27.49M in 2019Q2. It also upped Federal Realty Invs Trust (NYSE:FRT) stake by 2,799 shares and now owns 37,740 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) was raised too.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.14 million for 30.16 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Automatic Data Processing has $19000 highest and $14700 lowest target. $173.20’s average target is 7.96% above currents $160.43 stock price. Automatic Data Processing had 8 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the shares of ADP in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, August 5. Robert W. Baird maintained Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral” rating.

