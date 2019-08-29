Ls Investment Advisors Lowered Clorox Co (CLX) Holding by $400,320 as Market Valuation Rose; Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Trimmed Its Gilead Sciences (Call) (GILD) Position by $538,525; Share Value Rose

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Clorox Co (CLX) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 24,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98M, down from 27,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Clorox Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $158.99. About 505,896 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expect Nutranext Acquisition to Close in Fiscal 4Q ending June 3; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED PURCHASE OF NUTRANEXT IS CREDIT; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute FY19 EPS by 8-12 Cents; 15/05/2018 – Clorox Announces June 13 Webcast of Company Presentation at dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS ADDITIONAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute 4Q EPS by 7-11 Cent; 29/03/2018 – Clorox Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – CAFC: AUTO-KAPS, LLC v. CLOROX COMPANY [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1456 – 2018-03-16; 29/05/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Mohsenian says some of the challenges Clorox faces are pricing pressures and a shift away from “large established brands towards smaller brands” by consumers

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Call) (GILD) by 62.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 8,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325,000, down from 13,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $63.9. About 2.92 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 23/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 3%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 2%; 05/04/2018 – U.S. Medicare sets outpatient rate for Yescarta reimbursement; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Women in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Maintained High Rates of Virologic Suppression; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy® (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Will Market Dolutegravir/rilpivirine in All Countries in the European Union and European Economic Area; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 30/05/2018 – REG-GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 FOR THE SELECTION STUDY IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD:HCV PRICE NOW STABLE; EXPECTS MARKET SHARE STABLE MID-YR; 13/03/2018 – QUEBEC EXPANDS PATIENT ACCESS TO CHRONIC HEPATITIS C THERAPIES

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sba Communications Corp by 4,739 shares to 7,679 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 6,682 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,519 shares, and has risen its stake in Firstenergy (NYSE:FE).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 40,343 shares to 46,343 shares, valued at $2.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuvasive Inc (Prn) by 2.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.22M shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).