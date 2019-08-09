Ls Investment Advisors Lifted Its Western Union Co/The (WU) Stake by $962,892; Freeport (FCX) Position Upped by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Western Union Co/The (WU) by 234.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 53,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 76,277 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, up from 22,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Western Union Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $21.61. About 3.51M shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN UNION CO. (THE) OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY EPS $1.81-EPS $1.91; 20/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Continues its Commitment to Supporting Education with Global WU Scholars Program; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 GAAP Effective Tax Rate of Approximately 14%, Adjusted Tax Rate of Approximately 15%; 26/04/2018 – Western Union Expands Digital Service to Panama and Jamaica; 04/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches Intl Business Development Program With United Bankers’ Bank; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.90; 14/03/2018 – DoJ IA Northern: Settlement Between Department of Justice and Western Union will Provide $586 Million to Victims of Fraud; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 Low to Mid-Single Digit Increase in GAAP, Constant Currency Revenue

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 80.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys bought 107,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 241,311 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, up from 133,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.12. About 23.92 million shares traded or 24.07% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 25/04/2018 – MINISTRY OFFICIALS MET FREEPORT YESTERDAY TO EXPLAIN DECREES; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT 1Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 56C; 18/05/2018 – INDONESIA STATE-OWNED ENTERPRISE MINISTER COMMENTS ON FREEPORT; 24/04/2018 – INDONESIA GOVT REMAINS IN TALKS WITH RIO TINTO RIO.L ON BUYING ITS 40 PCT STAKE IN GRASBERG MINE CONTRACT – FREEPORT CEO; 21/03/2018 – Freeport Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – REG-Yara and BASF open world-scale ammonia plant in Freeport, Texas; 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-Rio Tinto is ready to accept $3.5 bln deal to exit Grasberg – Bloomberg; 06/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan: Langham Was Appointed to Board Under Standstill Pact With Icahn; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC QTRLY AVERAGE REALIZED PRICE PER POUND FOR COPPER WAS $3.11 VS $2.67 PER POUND REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/05/2018 – INDONESIA’S SOE MINISTER SOEMARNO COMMENTS ON FREEPORT DEAL

More notable recent The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Western Union Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Western Union Now at Robert Dyas Across the UK – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Western Union Company (WU) CEO Hikmet Ersek on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Western Union Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “XRP/USD Stages A Recovery As XRP Futures Go Live On Huobi Exchange – Benzinga” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,109 shares to 112,572 shares, valued at $11.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 13,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,339 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold WU shares while 148 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 430.12 million shares or 0.27% more from 428.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bank owns 2,671 shares. Missouri-based Parkside Fincl Bank And has invested 0.01% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). International Gp Inc holds 0.01% or 203,874 shares. Jane Street Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 19,261 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 186,351 shares. Greatmark Prtnrs owns 0.37% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 64,210 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Gru invested in 846 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns Incorporated reported 0.01% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Nordea Invest holds 0% or 124,680 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Financial Grp Inc stated it has 292 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alpha Windward Ltd Company reported 1,072 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hsbc Plc reported 952,616 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Winch Advisory Limited Liability Company reported 64 shares. Ashfield Cap Lc owns 10,630 shares. First National Tru accumulated 151,825 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.18 million activity. Shares for $1.74M were bought by ADKERSON RICHARD C. The insider WHITMIRE C DONALD JR sold $85,955.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 0.01% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 71,887 shares. Aviance Cap Management Limited Company reported 4,536 shares stake. Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 50,343 shares or 0% of the stock. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.02% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Com has 24,124 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Adage Cap Prns Group Inc Limited Liability Company accumulated 4.69M shares or 0.15% of the stock. Tower Capital Limited Co (Trc) invested in 0.05% or 61,165 shares. Moreover, Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.01% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 1,280 shares. 18,551 were reported by Woodstock Corp. Bp Public Limited Com owns 152,000 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Private Asset owns 202,918 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Advisory Lc reported 79,290 shares. 991,356 are owned by Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Co. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Cypress Cap Group Incorporated holds 20,172 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 11,275 shares to 11,947 shares, valued at $690,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 25,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,640 shares, and cut its stake in Crossamerica Partners Lp (NYSE:CAPL).

More notable recent Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Freeport-McMoRan: Waiting Game – Seeking Alpha” on May 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Freeport-McMoRan Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Icahn names nominees for Oxy board, including former Shell Oil president – Houston Business Journal” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Shipping, supplies stopped at top Peru copper mines due to protests – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.