Ls Investment Advisors Lifted Its Wal (WMT) Position; Audiocodes LTD (AUDC) Has 0.91 Sentiment

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased Wal (WMT) stake by 16.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ls Investment Advisors Llc acquired 10,922 shares as Wal (WMT)'s stock rose 8.90%. The Ls Investment Advisors Llc holds 77,691 shares with $8.58 million value, up from 66,769 last quarter. Wal now has $337.60B valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $118.69. About 1.62M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500.

Audiocodes LTD (AUDC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.38, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 32 active investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 35 decreased and sold holdings in Audiocodes LTD. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 7.96 million shares, down from 8.18 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Audiocodes LTD in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 23 Increased: 18 New Position: 14.

Among 8 analysts covering Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Wal-Mart Stores has $13500 highest and $10700 lowest target. $123.50’s average target is 4.05% above currents $118.69 stock price. Wal-Mart Stores had 16 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 16 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, August 16 by Raymond James. As per Monday, September 23, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. As per Friday, May 17, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Citigroup reinitiated it with “Buy” rating and $13500 target in Wednesday, September 18 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, May 17 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) rating on Monday, June 17. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $11500 target. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, September 5. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, June 24 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shufro Rose And Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.04% or 3,652 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,175 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Community Bancorporation Of Raymore holds 2,910 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Cleararc Capital reported 0.62% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al owns 14,550 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Credit Agricole S A invested in 0% or 600 shares. Violich Capital Management reported 6,579 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth holds 0.16% or 5,241 shares in its portfolio. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,140 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Provise Mgmt Group Limited Liability Corporation, a Florida-based fund reported 16,680 shares. The New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.49% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Us National Bank De owns 0.77% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 2.49 million shares. Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs owns 1.18 million shares. Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0.34% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0.32% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased M & T Bank Corp (NYSE:MTB) stake by 5,214 shares to 5,879 valued at $1.00 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) stake by 2,789 shares and now owns 123,997 shares. Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) was reduced too.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells Voice over IP , converged VoIP, and data networking products and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service well-known provider business services, mobile VoIPs, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company has market cap of $611.43 million. It deploys its products through broadband, mobile, cable, and enterprise networks. It has a 36.96 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include chips, boards, subsystems, media and residential gateways, media servers, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, mobile communications solutions, life cycle management solutions, and messaging platforms, as well as IP phones, and survivable branch and value added applications.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc holds 1.76% of its portfolio in AudioCodes Ltd. for 360,674 shares. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc owns 116,684 shares or 1.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sphera Funds Management Ltd. has 0.97% invested in the company for 456,222 shares. The California-based Globeflex Capital L P has invested 0.91% in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc, a Nevada-based fund reported 175,391 shares.