Ls Investment Advisors Lifted Henry Jack & Associates (JKHY) Stake; First Financial Northwest (FFNW) Has 0.64 Sentiment

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased Henry Jack & Associates (JKHY) stake by 206.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ls Investment Advisors Llc acquired 6,868 shares as Henry Jack & Associates (JKHY)’s stock declined 0.70%. The Ls Investment Advisors Llc holds 10,199 shares with $1.42 million value, up from 3,331 last quarter. Henry Jack & Associates now has $10.33B valuation. The stock decreased 3.58% or $4.97 during the last trading session, reaching $133.8. About 607,938 shares traded or 60.85% up from the average. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Rev $384.7M; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 21/03/2018 – New Banks Launch with Jack Henry Banking for Core Processing; 30/05/2018 – Jack Henry Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 03/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ranked Number 12 on America’s Best Employers List by Forbes; 17/05/2018 – ProfitStars Moves Imaging Suite to the Cloud; 04/05/2018 – Jack Henry Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Centric Bank Moves to Jack Henry Banking’s SilverLake System; 27/03/2018 – Seven Banks in Seven Months Select Jack Henry & Associates’ Core Director Platform; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JKHY)

First Financial Northwest Inc (FFNW) investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.18, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 16 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 25 trimmed and sold holdings in First Financial Northwest Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 4.32 million shares, down from 4.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding First Financial Northwest Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 20 Increased: 10 New Position: 6.

Among 3 analysts covering Jack Henry \u0026 Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Jack Henry \u0026 Associates had 5 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo upgraded Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) on Thursday, February 7 to “Outperform” rating. As per Sunday, March 3, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Svcs Net Lc reported 0% stake. State Common Retirement Fund holds 327,184 shares. C M Bidwell Assoc Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Canandaigua Retail Bank And Tru Com has 0.05% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 2,040 shares. Westwood Mgmt Corp Il stated it has 3,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Piedmont Advisors owns 0.04% invested in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 6,810 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0% or 190 shares. Fort Limited Partnership holds 15,738 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 74,328 shares. Guardian Trust Com invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 6,285 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Llc stated it has 13,566 shares. Stifel Corporation accumulated 75,770 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hollencrest Mngmt holds 0.08% or 4,247 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.09% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.42. About 7,226 shares traded. First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) has declined 16.97% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FFNW News: 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 20/04/2018 – DJ First Financial Northwest Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFNW); 26/04/2018 – First Fincl Northwest Net Loans Receivable $991.1M at March 31; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 26/04/2018 – FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST INC – NET LOANS RECEIVABLE INCREASED TO $991.1 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $988.7 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 26/04/2018 – First Fincl Northwest 1Q EPS 66c; 26/04/2018 – First Financial Northwest, Inc. Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend 14 Percent to $0.08 per Share; 26/04/2018 – First Fincl Northwest Raises Quarterly Dividend to 8c Vs. 7c; 02/04/2018 First Financial Northwest Declines Most in More Than Six Years

Analysts await First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. FFNW’s profit will be $2.59 million for 14.42 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by First Financial Northwest, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.24% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $361,570 activity.