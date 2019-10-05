Ls Investment Advisors Lifted Everest Re Group LTD (RE) Position by $825,968; Kbc Group Nv Boosted Position in Benchmark Electrs (BHE) by $537,425

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) by 8.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% . The institutional investor held 42,119 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.41 million, up from 38,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Everest Re Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $259.7. About 298,408 shares traded or 2.56% up from the average. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 10.24% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical RE News: 19/03/2018 – Everest Re Says It Will Invest in Hudson Structured’s New Fund; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE GROUP – QTRLY SHR $5.11; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirmd Everest Re Group And Subs; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Everest Re Group, Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Operating Income $5.34/Share; 11/05/2018 – VP Doucette Gifts 466 Of Everest Re Group Ltd; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Net $210.3M; 30/05/2018 – Everest Insurance® Announces ZERO® 2.0 Release; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q EPS $5.11; 11/04/2018 – Everest Re Group Sees $100M in Estimated Catastrophe Loss Estimate for 1Q

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Benchmark Electrs Inc (BHE) by 63.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 21,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 55,278 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39M, up from 33,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Benchmark Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $29.22. About 199,292 shares traded. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has risen 12.05% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical BHE News: 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Adj EPS 26c-Adj EPS 34c; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – INITIATES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – ENGAGED’S WELLING DISCUSSES STAKE IN BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Rev $590M-$630M; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – WILL REPURCHASE A MINIMUM OF $100 MLN IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Benchmark Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHE); 25/04/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 36C; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS – INTENDS TO REPURCHASE $50 MLN OF $100 MLN THROUGH AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM WITH GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – HAS $230 MLN CREDIT FACILITY THAT MATURES IN NOVEMBER 2020; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: WELLING HAD SOLD OUT OF BHE, HAS AGAIN BOUGHT A STAKE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 21 investors sold BHE shares while 67 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 5.59% less from 36.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 5.82M shares. Alberta Investment Management reported 0.01% stake. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Barclays Public Ltd Company invested 0% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Bridgeway Capital Mgmt owns 228,300 shares. First Savings Bank Of Omaha reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). D E Shaw Communication owns 0.02% invested in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) for 508,720 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt reported 10,600 shares. First Trust LP stated it has 37,310 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Co reported 24,636 shares. Rbf Capital Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) for 10,000 shares. Comerica Bancshares holds 0.01% or 39,376 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) for 389,163 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) or 26,174 shares. Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE).

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New by 27,571 shares to 438,019 shares, valued at $27.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 106,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 608,807 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment is 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 25 investors sold RE shares while 138 reduced holdings. only 52 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 36.58 million shares or 5.27% more from 34.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Tru Fund has 849 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Horizon Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,855 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Centurylink Inv Company reported 0.28% stake. British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corporation owns 21,665 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Boston Private Wealth Limited Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Rothschild & Asset Us holds 160,061 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corp holds 38,516 shares. Advisory Ntwk Lc holds 0% or 206 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 0.03% or 381,717 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 1.91 million shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Carroll Assoc Inc reported 6 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Com owns 42,560 shares. The Minnesota-based Us Bancorporation De has invested 0.01% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

