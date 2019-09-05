Ls Investment Advisors Lifted By $826,431 Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Position; Amalgamated Bank Has Upped Jpmorgan Chase Co. (JPM) Position

Amalgamated Bank increased Jpmorgan Chase Co. (JPM) stake by 3.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amalgamated Bank acquired 12,369 shares as Jpmorgan Chase Co. (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Amalgamated Bank holds 422,423 shares with $42.76M value, up from 410,054 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase Co. now has $351.31B valuation. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $109.87. About 6.93 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO JAMIE DIMON COMMENTS IN LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS; 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of May 4 (Table); 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Mohawk Industries; 13/03/2018 – NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS INC NCSM.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 15/05/2018 – Stitch Fix Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S ANNE BIZIEN TO LEAVE BANK: INTERNAL MEMO; 17/04/2018 – JPMorgan Asset Management Adds AlphaSimplex’s Lowe in Quant Push; 15/05/2018 – JPMorgan Hires Credit Suisse’s Arasaratnam in Cybersecurity Role; 15/05/2018 – Sensata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) stake by 19.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ls Investment Advisors Llc acquired 3,319 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)'s stock rose 7.28%. The Ls Investment Advisors Llc holds 20,588 shares with $5.14M value, up from 17,269 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co now has $68.76 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.69% or $6.68 during the last trading session, reaching $254.71. About 1.03M shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Becton (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $271.50’s average target is 6.59% above currents $254.71 stock price. Becton had 10 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Argus Research.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock? – Yahoo Finance" on August 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Becton, Dickinson Accelerates Its Growth – Yahoo Finance" published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "BD sues Stryker over PureWick patents – Seeking Alpha" on August 14, 2019.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) stake by 6,109 shares to 120,274 valued at $12.52 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 20,054 shares and now owns 718,595 shares. Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) was reduced too.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance" on August 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "3 Ways Fintech Is Set to Start Moving JPM Stock Higher – Yahoo Finance" published on September 04, 2019, Cnbc.com published: "JP Morgan: Don't buy the dip until September – CNBC" on August 19, 2019.

