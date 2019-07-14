Ls Investment Advisors Increases Stake in Leggett & Platt (LEG); Earnest Partners Position In Icon Plc (ICLR) Was Lifted

Earnest Partners Llc increased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc bought 12,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.14 million shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $292.20M, up from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $149.04. About 101,965 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 10.23% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 03/04/2018 – ICON Announces Launch of Government and Public Health Solutions to Support Global Public Health; 21/05/2018 – ICON launches FIRECREST Financial Disclosure to Reduce Administrative Costs and Increase Regulatory Compliance; 14/05/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – ICON Announces Clinical Research partnership with DuPage Medical Group; 02/05/2018 – ICON SEES FY EPS $5.91 TO $6.11, EST. $6.03; 17/04/2018 – INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.44, EST. $1.42; 02/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 7,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,716 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, up from 79,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.98. About 794,693 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 9.63% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Net $77.9M; 15/05/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises Dividend to 38c; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.65 to $2.85; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Rev $1.03B; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $4.3 BLN TO $4.4 BLN; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – RAW MATERIAL-RELATED PRICE INCREASES AND CURRENCY IMPACT SHOULD ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO SALES GROWTH IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT REPORTS DIV BOOST & ANNUAL MEETING RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 12 PCT; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 38C FROM 36C, EST. 37C

More notable recent Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Leaning Further On Leggett & Platt – Seeking Alpha” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Leggett & Platt Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (GDI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chico’s Is Another Victim Of The Retail Apocalypse – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Worry About Leggett & Platt, Incorporated’s (NYSE:LEG) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold LEG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 98.03 million shares or 2.63% less from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc invested in 0% or 9,218 shares. Northern reported 0.02% stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 33,112 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Co Inc has invested 0.13% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Moreover, Hightower Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 31,442 shares. New York-based Oppenheimer And Company Inc has invested 0.04% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 199,509 shares. Millennium Mgmt stated it has 39,117 shares. Haverford Trust invested 0% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). 2,500 are held by Duncker Streett Inc. Alps has invested 0.25% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 5,854 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 365,061 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd invested in 0.31% or 19,700 shares.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds (NYSE:MCD) by 1,940 shares to 39,023 shares, valued at $7.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 16,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,223 shares, and cut its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $444,544 activity.

More notable recent ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Icon: One Of The Best Picks Among CROs – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Icon Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Polen Capital International Growth Strategy Portfolio Manager Commentary Q4 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on January 21, 2019. More interesting news about ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “ICON (ICLR) acquired majority shareholding in MeDiNova Research – StreetInsider.com” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ICON Wins Multiple Categories in 2019 CRO Leadership Awards – Business Wire” with publication date: March 05, 2019.