Ls Investment Advisors Increased Stake in Atmos Energy (ATO) by $1.09 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Hawkeye Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls (RYAM) as Market Value Declined

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (RYAM) by 48.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc bought 129,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 68.26% . The hedge fund held 396,586 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57 million, up from 267,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.93 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.41. About 1.01M shares traded. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has declined 73.52% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.52% the S&P500. Some Historical RYAM News: 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARCATO’S MCGUIRE DISCUSSING RAYONIER ADVANCED; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYAM); 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS – ANTICIPATES CO WILL SPEND ABOUT $100 MLN TO $110 MLN IN MAINTENANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ACROSS ITS BUSINESSES IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Archer Capital Management Exits Position in Rayonier Advanced; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC – COMPANY ANTICIPATES SPENDING APPROXIMATELY $45 MLN ON “HIGH-RETURN STRATEGIC PROJECTS” IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Materials 1Q EPS 38c; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces 2Q 2018 Div of $2.00/Share; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: MCGUIRE SEES RYAM UPSIDE TO $34-$61/SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Bowen Hanes & Company Buys 1.5% Position in Rayonier Advanced

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 190.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 10,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 15,855 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67 million, up from 5,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $109.73. About 474,918 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 25 investors sold ATO shares while 126 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 95.13 million shares or 3.18% more from 92.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Ltd owns 2.13M shares. Cibc Asset owns 17,138 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 259,256 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 1,600 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Enterprise Ser Corporation, Missouri-based fund reported 500 shares. Lbmc Inv Llc stated it has 5,499 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 458,137 were accumulated by Carlson Ltd Partnership. Horizon Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 2,547 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 36,184 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hourglass Cap Llc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 1.80 million shares. The Illinois-based First Tru Advsrs Lp has invested 0.1% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Asset Management One Limited reported 135,692 shares. Stonebridge Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Barclays Public Limited owns 0.02% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 242,557 shares.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard S/T Corp Bond Etf (VCSH) by 4,350 shares to 60,025 shares, valued at $4.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 12,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,894 shares, and cut its stake in Air Prods & Chem (NYSE:APD).

