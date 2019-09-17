Ls Investment Advisors Increased Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stake by $457,646 as Market Value Rose; Schafer Cullen Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Nextera Energy (NEE)

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 4,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 150,663 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.67 million, up from 145,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $109.18. About 2.39M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Organic Revenue Growth of 4%-4.5%; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic in.pact Admiral Drug Coated Balloon Receives FDA Approval to Treat Long SFA Lesions; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Ventricular Pacing Successful in 97% of Patients; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–5068P5242-SPINAL STIMULATOR- MEDTRONIC INC/NEUROLOGICAL DIV -; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA -MEDTRONIC HAS EXTENDED U.S., CANADIAN AND EUROPEAN CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH ARCA FOR ADDITIONAL YEAR TO APRIL 2019; 09/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–506R88070-ICD PROCEDURE-MEDTRONIC USA – 506R88070; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Restorative Therapies Rev $2.13B, Up 9%; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC RECEIVED IDE APPROVAL FROM FDA TO RESOLUTE ONYX DES; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Profit Rises, Sees More Growth in FY19; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 26.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 203,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 973,286 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $203.15 million, up from 769,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $220.34. About 1.09 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 08/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. FILES FOR $800M FLOATING RATE DEBS; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – FPL delivers best-ever service reliability in 2017, continuing to rank best among all major energy companies in Florida; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,868 shares to 161,288 shares, valued at $21.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 12,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,894 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index Fund (IWM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 12,930 are owned by Buckingham Mngmt. Telos Cap has 71,439 shares for 2.04% of their portfolio. Newman Dignan Sheerar accumulated 24,984 shares. Willis Investment Counsel has 1.9% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 287,812 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,773 shares. Mar Vista Inv Prtn Ltd Liability stated it has 32,333 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 12,734 are owned by Dumont And Blake Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Beese Fulmer Investment stated it has 59,560 shares. Proshare Lc reported 0.71% stake. Covington Cap Mgmt invested in 0.09% or 15,528 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Waddell And Reed Financial reported 322,457 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Ins Of America, New York-based fund reported 3,885 shares. Moreover, Cap Mngmt Lc has 1.51% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Cognios Cap Limited Liability Co has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Medtronic Reports First Quarter Financial Results NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Note On Medtronic plc’s (NYSE:MDT) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Why Did Medtronic’s Stock Grow 20% Over The Last 2 Years? – Forbes” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Medtronic teams up with Novo Nordisk in diabetes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic Analysts Applaud Q1 Beat-And-Raise – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $8.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honda Motor Company Ltd. (Adr) (NYSE:HMC) by 83,411 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $31.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 35,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,382 shares, and cut its stake in Koc Holdings As (Adr) (KHOLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hallmark Cap Mngmt Inc has 0.02% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Raab Moskowitz Asset Llc accumulated 0.28% or 3,106 shares. Peconic Partners Ltd Liability Company owns 1,300 shares. Mitchell Cap Mgmt has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.55% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Chesley Taft Assocs owns 0.37% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 22,959 shares. Moreover, Osborne Partners Capital Management Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,244 shares. Eagle Glob Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 2,200 shares in its portfolio. Twin Cap Management has 11,070 shares. Greenleaf has 0.07% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.27% or 12,365 shares in its portfolio. The Missouri-based First Allied Advisory has invested 0.06% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Moreover, Optimum Inv has 0.13% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 2,000 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.06% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,837 shares. Seizert Prns Ltd, a Michigan-based fund reported 2,362 shares.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Solar Dividend Stocks to Buy Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Surefire Dividend Stocks to Pass On to Your Kids or Grandkids – The Motley Fool” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Solar Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 15, 2019.