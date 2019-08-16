Ls Investment Advisors Increased Its Ppl (PPL) Position; Seagate Technology PLC (STX)’s Sentiment Is 0.8

Seagate Technology PLC (STX) investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 173 active investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 216 decreased and sold stakes in Seagate Technology PLC. The active investment managers in our database reported: 230.44 million shares, down from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Seagate Technology PLC in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 46 Reduced: 170 Increased: 97 New Position: 76.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased Ppl Corporation (PPL) stake by 92.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ls Investment Advisors Llc acquired 26,582 shares as Ppl Corporation (PPL)’s stock declined 4.70%. The Ls Investment Advisors Llc holds 55,341 shares with $1.76 million value, up from 28,759 last quarter. Ppl Corporation now has $21.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $29.22. About 3.32 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 08/05/2018 – INDIA’S HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 178 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 163.2 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corp Supportive of Ofgem Decision to Forgo Mid-Period Review; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Sees 2018 EPS $2.11-EPS $2.31; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Net $452M; 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL Reaffirms View of 5%-6% Compound Annual EPS Growth From 2018-2020; 08/05/2018 – PPL TO ISSUE-SELL TO FORWARD COUNTERPARTIES 55M SHRS; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q EPS 65c; 19/04/2018 – PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results

Valueact Holdings L.P. holds 15.54% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc for 29.52 million shares. 13D Management Llc owns 255,588 shares or 3.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cacti Asset Management Llc has 3.37% invested in the company for 854,190 shares. The California-based Cypress Funds Llc has invested 2.66% in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 129,990 shares.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company has market cap of $11.99 billion. The firm makes and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. It has a 6.31 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.

The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $44.58. About 2.56 million shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (STX) has declined 14.24% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 14,612 shares to 176,204 valued at $27.52M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) stake by 21,075 shares and now owns 13,523 shares. Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PPL Corp has $3600 highest and $3000 lowest target. $32’s average target is 9.51% above currents $29.22 stock price. PPL Corp had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 17 by UBS. Bank of America maintained the shares of PPL in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Sell” rating. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Hold”.