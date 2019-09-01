Ls Investment Advisors Holds Holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX); Laffer Investments Boosted Its Stake in At&T (T) as Market Value Rose

Laffer Investments increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 1,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 63,747 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 billion, up from 62,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 20.42 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/03/2018 – Mercury News: Pac-12 Networks president Mark Shuken: On equity options, the secure “fortress,” AT&T negotiations and looming; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement for Potential IPO of Minority Stake in DIRECTV Latin Amer; 12/04/2018 – AT&T economist argues Time Warner merger is good for consumers; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – FOLLOWING TIME WARNER DEAL CLOSE, PLANS TO INTRODUCE WATCHTV, A PACKAGE WITHOUT LOCAL PROGRAMMING OR SPORTS-ONLY CHANNELS; 11/05/2018 – AT&T made ‘mistake’ hiring Cohen; 14/05/2018 – AT&T at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – AT&T’s Worries Over NBCUniversal Cited by U.S. in Antitrust Suit; 28/03/2018 – Turner Cites AT&T’s Trove of Customer Data in Defense of Merger; 15/05/2018 – FOX Teams with Ericsson, Intel, AT&T to Deliver 4K over 5G at 2018 U.S. Open; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for IPO of Latin America TV Business Vrio (Correct)

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 20,588 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14 million, up from 17,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $253.92. About 758,976 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Asset Management has invested 1% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Toth Finance Advisory Corporation owns 2,776 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Northside Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Tx holds 84,692 shares. Summit Secs Group Inc Llc holds 0.37% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 64,944 shares. 144,831 are owned by Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Trust Fund. Fulton Natl Bank Na accumulated 0.36% or 161,730 shares. Prio Wealth LP owns 63,690 shares. The Illinois-based Department Mb Bank & Trust N A has invested 0.32% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Woodmont Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.95% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Capstone Fincl Inc owns 8,505 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Biltmore Wealth Management Lc holds 7,508 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel owns 793,041 shares or 2.05% of their US portfolio. Country Financial Bank accumulated 18,319 shares. 3.63M were accumulated by Hightower Advsr Limited Co.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32M and $372.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assurant Inc by 700 shares to 20,474 shares, valued at $2.12 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Currency Hedged Msci Ger Etf (HEWG) by 1,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,238 shares, and cut its stake in Sempra Energy.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,179 shares to 252,798 shares, valued at $48.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC) by 7,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,502 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability Com reported 17.84M shares. Interocean Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 160 were reported by Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Lc. Haverford Trust reported 343,327 shares. Plancorp Limited Liability Corporation has 0.12% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Piedmont Invest Advisors has 0.06% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 6,104 shares. Asset One invested in 136,512 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Lifeplan Financial Gp owns 175 shares. Ycg Ltd Llc invested in 0.26% or 6,012 shares. Utah-based Alta Capital Limited Com has invested 2.84% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cumberland Prtn Limited accumulated 1.98% or 78,666 shares. Penobscot Investment Communication has 0.79% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Grimes Co Incorporated holds 0.02% or 1,203 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.03% or 3,157 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Co has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).