Ls Investment Advisors Holding in Clorox Co (CLX) Trimmed as Shares Declined; Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Lifted Its Eog Res (EOG) Position by $2.40 Million

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Clorox Co (CLX) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98M, down from 27,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Clorox Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $164.81. About 776,925 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED PURCHASE OF NUTRANEXT IS CREDIT; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 07/05/2018 – Former CFO Centered Clorox’s Business on the Domestic Market; 16/03/2018 – CAFC: AUTO-KAPS, LLC v. CLOROX COMPANY [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1456 – 2018-03-16; 12/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Dietary Supplement Company for $700M; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute FY19 EPS by 8-12 Cents; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Clorox’s Usd Bonds; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Vanterra and WM’s HPH Specialized Fund I for $700 Million; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Gross Margin Down 100-150 Basis Points; 08/05/2018 – Prebiotics and Probiotics Team Up in Renew Life’s First Organic Supplement

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 55.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 25,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,560 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, up from 45,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $85.88. About 2.93M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 452 are held by Bartlett And Limited Liability. Dorsey Wright invested in 1,782 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0.07% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 27,698 shares. Moreover, Cibc Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Sonata Gru invested in 0.34% or 2,856 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 2.03 million shares. Bancorp Of Hawaii owns 6,998 shares. Jensen Investment Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 34,745 shares. Schaller Invest Grp reported 0.22% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Mariner Limited owns 12,933 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The has invested 0.02% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Schnieders Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 3,375 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Dowling Yahnke Lc accumulated 4,317 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Farmers Merchants Invests has 7,401 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.63 million activity.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 14,557 shares to 135,867 shares, valued at $17.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 13,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,081 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 10.84% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.66 per share. CLX’s profit will be $234.36 million for 22.39 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.78% EPS growth.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1,990 shares to 42,810 shares, valued at $7.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 43,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 316,221 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).